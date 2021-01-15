A Classic Robin Williams Movie Just Hit Netflix

If you’re in the mood for a fantastic family movie night, you’re in luck thanks to a new Netflix addition that is sure to put a smile on your face. The 1991 Robin Williams classic Hook has landed on the platform today, and with it comes plenty of magical fun to be had, especially for those who grew up with the film as part of their childhood.

This fantasy adventure from Steven Spielberg is a star-studded delight, acting as a sequel to the 1911 J.M. Barrie novel Peter and Wendy by picking up many years later with Williams as an adult Peter Pan. Sporting the new last name Banning, Peter has resigned himself to being a workaholic with a wife and two kids, living out his days without the imagination and excitement of his younger years. When his old enemy Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) kidnaps his children, however, he’s forced to return to Neverland to rescue them – and maybe recover some of his childlike wonder in the process.

Hook didn’t do exceptionally well with critics when it released, sitting at a weak 29% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s become a big of a cult hit in the years since. Featuring enjoyable performances from a wide range of popular actors and a stellar score from John Williams, its narrative and tonal missteps can be easily overlooked in favor of its moment-to-moment fun.

If you’re not in the mood for this underrated Robin Williams classic, though, rest assured that there’s plenty else to watch on Netflix this month. In fact, you can head over here to see everything that dropped today alongside Hook.