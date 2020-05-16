Netflix Added 2 Great New Movies Today, And 1 TV Show

As we settle into another weekend, Netflix is here to bring us some exciting new content to dig into.

Today we’ve got three titles on offer, with 1 new TV show and 2 new movies being added to the platform. We know, that’s not exactly a lot, but it’s hard to argue with what the streaming giant has brought us given that there’s been so much fresh content added in recent weeks.

Not to mention that at least two of the three new titles are pretty exciting. But we’ll let you take a look at the list below for yourself and decide if there’s anything here that jumps out at you:

La reina de Indias y el conquistador NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Public Enemies

United 93

It may not be a very plentiful drop of content, but it’s hard to argue with what’s on offer. The TV series might not be for everyone, what with it being a Colombian historical drama, but the two films are certainly worth diving into.

Public Enemies is a fairly entertaining gangster flick from the legendary Michael Mann and while not his best work, it does feature an excellent performance from Johnny Depp and on a technical level, at least, is very impressive. Throw in a compelling narrative and a stellar supporting cast (Christian Bale, Marion Cotillard, Billy Crudup), and this is well worth a watch if you’ve never seen it.

United 93, meanwhile, is a gripping real-time account of the events that took place on United Flight 93 on September 11th, 2001 that treats the subject matter with the utmost respect. It’s extremely well-crafted and frankly, one of the best films of the 2000s. Whether you’ve seen it already or not, you’d be wise to sit down for a few hours this weekend and catch it on Netflix.