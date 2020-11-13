Netflix Added 6 New Movies And 2 New TV Shows Today

There’s no shortage of stuff to watch on Netflix this month, but today is bringing a few new things that you may want to check out. And if you’re a fan of a certain horror anthology show or really enjoy Christmas movies, you’re going to be extra excited about these latest additions.

First of all, American Horror Story: 1984 is joining the platform today, but though it’s sporting a quirky name, it’s actually season 9 of the popular series. And it’s definitely one of the most unique, as 1984 takes a lot of inspiration from classic slasher flicks like Halloween and Friday the 13th, a departure from some of the more cerebral horror of its earlier entries. If you’re looking for a creepy good time, this should do the trick.

Secondly, if you like a good holiday film, you’ll want to check out Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. This cute little movie tells the tale of toy maker who was once betrayed by a close friend and left feeling a loss of joy. But when his granddaughter appears in his life, magical things begin to happen. You know the drill – this is feel-good stuff.

American Horror Story: 1984 Poster Pays Homage To VHS Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

You can also dig into the new Spanish miniseries The Minions of Midas, a contemporary take on the classic Jack London novel of the same name, which tells the story of a millionaire publisher who receives a blackmail note that turns his life upside down. It’s an intriguing premise, and since it’s a one-off season, it’s not a big time commitment, either.

Elsewhere, you can flip on Netflix Original film The Life Ahead, which follows an old Holocaust survivor who engages in an unlikely friendship with an immigrant who recently robbed her. This one has already been pegged as a potential Oscar contender, so it’s probably worth a glance for any drama fan.

For more, see the full list of what arrived today down below:

6 New Movies Added

Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti (2020)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) Netflix Original

Scandal in Sorrento (1955)

The Beginning of Life 2: Outside (2020)

The Life Ahead (2020) Netflix Original

The Sign of Venus (1955)

2 New TV Series Added

American Horror Story (Season 9)

The Minions of Midas (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Tell us, though, will you be checking any of these out? Let us know in the comments section.