Netflix Added 2 New Titles Today, Including An Underrated Movie

Netflix hasn’t delivered a huge haul this Tuesday, August 11th, but it has added two new titles to its library nonetheless. Yesterday saw a handful of new movies and TV shows go up on the streaming service, but today we just have one film for family audiences and a comedy special for adults.

Comedian Rob Schneider’s latest stand-up show, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, lands on the platform today and if you’re still watching his stuff even in 2020 then, fair enough, knock yourself out with this new special. The other title going up on Netflix today, meanwhile, will likely have more mainstream appeal and that’s Mr. Peabody & Sherman, the Dreamworks animated movie based on the classic 60s cartoon that released in 2014.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman follows genius dog Mr. Peabody (voiced by Modern Family‘s Ty Burrell) and his adoptive son Sherman (Max Charles). In contrast to the old cartoon that was wackier and more off-the-wall, the movie adds a greater emotional context to the story, with Peabody’s custody of Sherman coming under threat. Don’t worry, though, there are still lots of time travel hijinks, too, as the pair and Sherman’s new friend Penny (Ariel Winter, another Modern Family alum) take off through history in Peabody’s WABAC Machine.

Directed by The Lion King‘s Rob Minkoff, the pic turned out much better than expected, with a pretty impressive 81% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 73% from the audience. No sequel followed, but it did spawn The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show, a 2D animated series that hewed closer to the old cartoon. That ran for four seasons from 2015 to 2017 and can also be found on Netflix, should you want to check it out after watching the film.

