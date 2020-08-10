An Overlooked Horror Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Netflix provides an opportunity for many overlooked films to get a new lease on life, from comedies to action movies. The latest picture to get the Netflix bump is We Summon the Darkness, which since being added to the platform a few days ago is already number 6 on the Top 10 most-watched films list. Why, then, is this title doing so well with subscribers?

Marc Meyers is behind the camera on We Summon the Darkness and his film is set at the tail-end of the 1980s heavy metal craze, focusing on Alexis, Beverley and Val, who meet up with some guys on the way to a concert. Shortly after, the female trio invite them back to a remote country house where things rapidly get out of control.

The cast includes the likes of Alexandra Daddario and Johnny Knoxville and the movie takes on the Satanic Panic of the era in ways that might surprise anyone expecting a more conventional survival horror story. Judging by reviews of the film, which only made its digital and on-demand debut in April 2020, it seems Meyers and screenwriter Alan Trezza do a good job of balancing scares and humor without skimping on the gore.

We’re pleased, then, to see We Summon the Darkness pick up a larger audience on Netflix, which has a strong track record for horror-themed titles in recent months. Indeed, the streaming service has both a solid collection of classics from the genre to fall back on and a canny sense of which possibly-underserved releases could click with audiences. Following on from the recent success of What Keeps You Alive, it now appears that We Summon the Darkness is reinforcing a happy trend for well-made, genre-literate productions getting a shot at a global audience on the platform.

Have you had a chance to check out We Summon the Darkness, though? If so, we’d love to hear what you think down in the comments section.