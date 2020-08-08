The Best Horror Movies On Netflix According To IMDb And Rotten Tomatoes

With new horror movies launching on Netflix almost every week, it can be a hard time trying to keep track of them all. Not only is it a challenge working out what kind of spooky flick you’re in the mood for in the moment – be it slasher, creature feature or supernatural – but it’s also useful knowing if the pic in question is going to be, well, good. As you probably know, there’s nothing worse than dropping two hours of your life on an absolute clanger. We’ve all been there, right?

Thankfully, review aggregators like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes can be a useful resource that give audiences a general understanding of whether a specific film is for them or not. And as a result, we’re going to utilize this handy info to compile a list of creepy movies that should be on your radar.

So, without further ado, here are the best horror flicks on Netflix (in the US) right now according to IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.

The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

IMDb: 8.6

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Not many horror films take home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards. However, Jonathan Demme’s classic horror-thriller did just that. Yes, Anthony Hopkins’ unforgettable portrayal of the iconic psycho-villain, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, is the highlight, but overall, this is an intelligent slice of horror that boasts expertly crafted dialogue and wonderfully realized characters, too.

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

IMDb: 8.2

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Guillermo del Toro’s dark and twisted fantasy parable is equally beautiful as it is disturbing. Set in Spain shortly after the Spanish Civil War, the pic weaves historical events with mythical characters to explore morality. Its creepy imagery will stay with you long after the credits have rolled.

The Evil Dead (1981)

IMDb: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Sam Raimi’s debut full-length horror film is an imaginative, low-budget showpiece that centres around demonic possession within the isolated forests of rural Tennessee. Five university students make an unplanned stopover at a remote, abandoned cabin and discover an ancient tome dubbed the “Book of the Dead.” Inadvertently, our gang of adventurers (led by the wonderfully over-the-top Bruce Campbell) release a fiendish demon that is hellbent on possessing the living and spilling as much blood as humanly demonly possible. A must-watch for all you gore-hounds out there!

Train To Busan (2016)

IMDb: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

A horror movie list just wouldn’t be complete without a good ol’ fashioned zombie film, and luckily for us, South Korean director Sang-ho Yeon’s Train To Busan fits the bill nicely. Part 28 Days Later, part World War Z and with a dash of Shaun Of The Dead, Yeon’s outbreak thriller doles out the balls-to-the-wall action at a satisfying clip. If you’re into the shuffling menace, do yourself a favour and check this one out before the planned sequel releases later this year.

The Wicker Man (1973)

IMDb: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

No, this isn’t the terrible Nicholas Cage remake, but the OG Robin Hardy classic. Indeed, the original folk horror film starring Edward Woodward and Christopher Lee is a tense and creepy slow-burn that went on to influence modern horror pics like Ari Aster’s excellent Midsommar. Terrifying stuff!

If you’re looking for even more great horror, you can head on over to What’s On Netflix via the link below. For a quick overview, however, the rest of the list includes Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, The Witch, Creep, Hush, The Invitation and It Comes At Night.