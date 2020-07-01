Netflix Added Some Big Horror Movies Today To Kick Off July

July is finally here and a lot of cool new films are now live on Netflix. Every month brings hundreds of fresh titles, but I have to say that this month is a particularly rich crop. Let’s take a look at the horror genre in particular, though.

Most prominent of the new horror arrivals is the first Paranormal Activity. Released back in 2007, this is a truly groundbreaking horror movie whose positive effects on the industry we’re still appreciating to this day. Its most immediate impact was popularizing the found footage genre, but long-term it established Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions as a force to be reckoned with. There’s a new entry in the pipeline right now, so what better time to re-familiarize yourself with one of the most effective and scary low-budget horror films of the modern era?

Next up are a slew of lesser, but interesting horror titles. For instance, we’ve got the 2011 version of Red Riding Hood, a neat werewolf-inspired take on the classic fairy tale that isn’t exactly amazing, but I thought it was better than its critical reception suggests.

Tim Burton’s 1999 Sleepy Hollow is also worth a watch, with particular praise for Christopher Walken as the headless horseman. The film won an Academy Award for Art Direction, too, so it’s always nice to look at.

Then there’s The Devil’s Advocate, which comes from the period in Keanu Reeves’ career where he hadn’t quite found his zen groove yet. Still, it’s got Al Pacino playing Satan and chewing through scenery at an impressive pace, and that’s always fun.

There’s also 2018’s Winchester, a ghost story about the famous haunted Winchester Mystery House in San Jose. That’s a great tale, though this film is absolutely terrible despite starring Helen Mirren (who picked up a Golden Raspberry nomination for her work). Avoid it.

But all of the above pale in comparison to the most terrifying film released on Netflix this month. This isn’t strictly a horror movie, though it contains several of the most harrowingly violent and disturbing scenes ever committed to celluloid. Want to be really scared? Then fire up Schindler’s List.