Netflix Added 57 New Movies And TV Shows Today To Kick Off July
When it comes to Netflix – and most major streaming services, for that matter – the first of the month is always a big deal. It’s when the most new content arrives and usually brings with it a heavy helping of fresh material for subscribers to sink their teeth into. And sure enough, July is no different.
Yes, as it’s July 1st today, the streamer has opened the floodgates and unleashed a whole bunch of new movies and TV shows. And as you can see from the complete list below, we’ve got quite the selection to choose from. Be it the excellent and sorely underrated sci-fi epic Cloud Atlas, horror juggernaut Paranormal Activity, the visually stunning Sucker Punch or early Johnny Depp films like Donnie Brasco and Sleepy Hollow, you surely won’t have trouble finding something to flip on tonight and enjoy.
But don’t just take our word for it. Dive into the list below and see what awaits you…
#AnneFrank: Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler’s List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil’s Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 *Netflix Family
Deadwind: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Say I Do *Netflix Original
Under the Riccione Sun *Netflix Film
Unsolved Mysteries *Netflix Documentary
So, there you have it. A truly impressive list of titles that offers something for just about anyone. From classic films to underrated gems and, of course, a few great TV shows, too, there’s much to dig into with today’s content dump and it’s a great way to kick off what’s shaping up to be a big month for the platform.
After all, most cinemas still remain closed and the theatrical release schedule is looking pretty bare for at least the next few weeks, so folks will be turning to streaming services to keep them entertained for a while yet. And between what arrived today and everything else Netflix has coming throughout July, you can rest easy knowing that you won’t be running out of stuff to watch any time soon – if ever.
Source: Decider
