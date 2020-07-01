Netflix Added 57 New Movies And TV Shows Today To Kick Off July

When it comes to Netflix – and most major streaming services, for that matter – the first of the month is always a big deal. It’s when the most new content arrives and usually brings with it a heavy helping of fresh material for subscribers to sink their teeth into. And sure enough, July is no different.

Yes, as it’s July 1st today, the streamer has opened the floodgates and unleashed a whole bunch of new movies and TV shows. And as you can see from the complete list below, we’ve got quite the selection to choose from. Be it the excellent and sorely underrated sci-fi epic Cloud Atlas, horror juggernaut Paranormal Activity, the visually stunning Sucker Punch or early Johnny Depp films like Donnie Brasco and Sleepy Hollow, you surely won’t have trouble finding something to flip on tonight and enjoy.

But don’t just take our word for it. Dive into the list below and see what awaits you…

#AnneFrank: Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Deadwind: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Say I Do *Netflix Original

Under the Riccione Sun *Netflix Film

Unsolved Mysteries *Netflix Documentary

So, there you have it. A truly impressive list of titles that offers something for just about anyone. From classic films to underrated gems and, of course, a few great TV shows, too, there’s much to dig into with today’s content dump and it’s a great way to kick off what’s shaping up to be a big month for the platform.

After all, most cinemas still remain closed and the theatrical release schedule is looking pretty bare for at least the next few weeks, so folks will be turning to streaming services to keep them entertained for a while yet. And between what arrived today and everything else Netflix has coming throughout July, you can rest easy knowing that you won’t be running out of stuff to watch any time soon – if ever.