An Underrated Seth Rogen Film Is Finding Lots Of Love On Netflix Today

Netflix is no stranger to underrated and overlooked comedies. The addition of films like Sex Drive, Wine Country and Sleeping With Other People prove that there’s plenty for comedy fans to watch if they’re willing to dig for lesser-known but utterly hilarious content. One such underrated flick has been making its way up the service’s Top 10 list over the past 24 hours, and it’s well worth checking out if you’re a Seth Rogen fan.

After dropping on June 1st, the 2009 comedy Observe and Report took very little time to garner plenty of attention. It currently sits at #9 on the Top 10 Movies list, and while this occasionally mean-spirited film might be an acquired taste, it’s a hell of a good time if you can deal with its darker elements.

For those unfamiliar with it, the laugh-filled experience stars Rogen as a mall cop named Ronnie who will stop at nothing to apprehend a flasher who has been terrorizing customers. It might not be one of the actor’s best efforts, but it’s still an underrated entry on his filmography that doesn’t get much attention these days.

Observe and Report sits at only 51% on Rotten Tomatoes with many critics stating that it sometimes mishandles too many controversial topics, but it’s definitely a must-watch for those who enjoy twisted humor and caustic one-liners. Plus, you’re likely to enjoy seeing all the famous faces that pop up throughout the film, such as Aziz Ansari, Danny McBride, Patton Oswalt, Anna Faris and many more.

Of course, there are plenty of other excellent movies to check out this month as well, including Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extraterrestrial, horror classic The Silence of the Lambs and the quite timely V for Vendetta. You can head through here to find everything else that’s coming to Netflix and all of the other major streaming platforms throughout the rest of June, and as always, keep it tuned for more updates on what’s on the way.