Netflix Added 24 New Movies/TV Shows This Past Week

It’s been another busy week for Netflix, with over 20 movies and TV shows added to the streaming giant’s library from Monday to Sunday. As always, the haul is as wide-ranging as can be, with every taste catered to. Whether you wanted family-friendly content, foreign films, documentaries, comedies or thrillers, Netflix provided it over the past seven days, with a particularly high quota of originals, too.

Check out the full list of movies and TV series that released from August 17th to the 23rd, in alphabetical order, below:

1BR (2019)

Alien TV (Season 1) N

Beware: Parental Guidance (Season 1)

Bunk’d (Season 4)

Biohackers (Season 1) N

Class of ’83 (2020) N

Crazy Awesome Teachers / Guru-Guru Gokil (2020) N

Crímenes de Familia / The Crimes That Bind (2020) N

Dark Forces (Season 1) N

DeMarcus Family Rules (Season 1) N

Drunk Parents (2017)

Fuego negro (2020) N

Glitch Techs (Season 2) N

Goedam (Season 1)

Good Kisser (2019)

Great Pretender (Season 1) N

High Score (Limited Series) N

Hoops (Season 1) N

Islands of Faith / Semesta (2018)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020) N

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1) N

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3) N

Septembers of Shiraz (2015)

The Sleepover (2020) N

Some of the most notable additions include Bunk’d, a rare Disney Channel series not on Disney Plus, new anime series Great Pretender, horror 1BR and two very different movies starring Salma Hayek – comedy Drunk Parents, co-starring Alec Baldwin, and Septembers of Shiraz, a drama about a Jewish family who have to leave Iran during the revolution, also featuring Adrien Brody.

The biggest release of the week, though, has to be Lucifer season 5, or at least the first eight episodes of it. Season 4 landed way back in May 2019, so it’s been a tough wait for fans of the DC supernatural series. At least we know that there’s both season 5B and a sixth and final season to come after this. The Devil’s not done yet, folks.

Tell us, how many of these latest Netflix additions have you caught over the past week and which one do you want to check out that you haven’t already? Let us know in the comments below.