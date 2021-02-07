Netflix Added Over 25 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

It’s been another busy week for Netflix, who’ve added a lot of fresh original content to see in February. As usual, the platform have exclusive pictures and new and returning series, as well as other family and documentary programs to keep subscribers busy. Highlights from the last several days include the Sam Levinson-directed Malcolm & Marie, Space Sweepers, drama Firefly Lane, and the third season of The Sinner. What, then, was released to the online giant from February 1st to the 7th?

First up, Malcolm & Marie stars Zendaya and John David Washington as a couple discussing their relationship history in a drama that’s already receiving good notices for its strong performances. Director and writer Levinson is known for HBO’s Euphoria, while Malcolm & Marie is also notable for being shot in lockdown under restricted circumstances. By contrast, Firefly Lane is a show following Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke’s character’s friendship over 30 years, and is based on Kristin Hannah’s 2008 novel of the same name.

Also new to Netflix is the intriguingly-titled Polish movie All My Friends Are Dead, and Spanish thriller Black Beach. For sci-fi fans, the Korean blockbuster Space Sweepers is already doing well on the service, which has been giving it plenty of promotion over the last few days, while other notable titles include the documentary Strip Down, Rise Up about the transformative power of pole dancing, and a second season of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.

On the licensed content front, meanwhile, The Sinner: Jamie represents the third run of the popular USA Network show to get a renewed lease of life on Netflix, while the 1st brought a few great highlights as well, including Inception, Shutter Island and more.

To recap, here’s everything that’s been made available on Netflix over the last week:

Released February 1 Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Patriot (2000)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005) Released February 2 Kid Cosmic *NETFLIX FAMILY

Mighty Express: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 *NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES Released February 3 All My Friends Are Dead *NETFLIX FILM

Black Beach *NETFLIX FILM

Firefly Lane *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released February 5 Hache: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Invisible City *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Big Women *NETFLIX FILM

Malcolm & Marie *NETFLIX FILM

Space Sweepers *NETFLIX FILM

Strip Down, Rise Up *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Last Paradiso *NETFLIX FILM

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity *NETFLIX FILM Released February 6 The Sinner: Jamie

If you’re already looking for more, then we have a roundup of all the new material that’s coming to the streamer in the coming week, including To All The Boys: Always and Forever and 2016’s War Dogs.

Tell us, though, have you managed to catch up with the fresh offerings on Netflix, and do you have any particular recommendations? As always, let us know in the comments section down below.