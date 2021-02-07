Netflix Adding 16 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Audiences are still waiting patiently for last year’s blockbuster season to kick off in earnest after almost the entire slate of big budget projects were delayed until 2021, and there are still plenty of them fleeing even deeper into the calendar, which is probably why the epic scale and spectacle of the first Godzilla vs. Kong trailer is leading to records being broken on YouTube.

Effects-driven releases might be thin on the ground, but Netflix are nonetheless churning out original content on a regular basis as the company continues to cement itself as the market leader in the streaming wars. Recent arrivals Below Zero and Malcolm & Marie both managed to grab the number one spot on the Top 10 most-watched list less than 48 hours after debuting, and there are another six original movies coming to the platform this week.

There are also some older titles being added to the library, and while there’s nothing that immediately jumps out as particularly unmissable, there are still more than a couple that could end up proving popular among the 200 million subscribers globally, and you can check out the full list below.

Released February 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

Released February 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman *NETFLIX FILM

The World We Make (2019)

Released February 11

Capitani *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Layla Majnun *NETFLIX FILM

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot *NETFLIX FILM

Squared Love *NETFLIX FILM

Released February 12

Buried by the Bernards *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hate by Dani Rovira *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Nadiya Bakes *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

To All The Boys: Always And Forever *NETFLIX FILM

Xico’s Journey *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released February 13

Monsoon (2019)

Jonah Hill and Miles Teller’s War Dogs is the kind of mid-budget action comedy that always tends to play well with viewers, while high concept Swedish thriller Red Dot could be set to follow in Below Zero‘s footsteps as Netflix‘s latest foreign-language sleeper hit, but the biggest film of the week is surely going to be To All the Boys: Always and Forever. The first two installments in the rom-com trilogy scored solid reviews from critics and pulled in big numbers, so there’s no reason why the final chapter won’t follow suit.