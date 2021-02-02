Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Now The Fourth Most-Liked Movie Trailer In YouTube History

If it wasn’t for the small matter of a global pandemic continuing to ravage the theatrical industry, then Godzilla vs. Kong would be poised to do some suitably monster-sized business at the box office. The pressure was on for Adam Wingard’s blockbuster to deliver after King of the Monsters hauled in a relatively disappointing $386 million, but releasing simultaneously on HBO Max the same day it hits the big screen has given the latest chapter in the MonsterVerse something of a pass.

Fans had been desperate to see a trailer for months, voicing their discontent on more than one occasion that Warner Bros. had held some big promotional events without delivering much more than a GIF, but they responded in kind when the footage was finally unleashed. Wingard recently took to social media and thanked those who turned Godzilla vs. Kong‘s first promo into the most-watched trailer in WB’s history across all of the studio’s affiliated channels, and it seems the good news just keeps on rolling in.

YouTube has confirmed that the preview is now the fourth most-liked movie trailer in the video sharing platform’s history. Having racked up well over 1.5 million likes, the clash of the Titans has overtaken Detective Pikachu, and the only three titles above it on the all-time rankings are unsurprisingly all part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Godzilla vs. Kong might have a long way to go in order to match the 3.2 million likes of Avengers: Endgame and the 3.7 million held by predecessor Infinity War, but the 1.9 million tally of Spider-Man: Far From Home is definitely well within reach, especially when there are still eight weeks to go until the movie is released.