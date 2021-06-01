Netflix Added 26 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The first day of a new month has arrived, so it’s time for Netflix to bolster the library with a slew of fresh movies and TV shows. Admittedly, today’s offerings aren’t particularly great in terms of quality, but there’s more than a few that stand a great chance of being revisited, rewatched or enjoyed for the very first time.

As always, almost every box has been ticked genre-wise, with Cameron Diaz’s Bad Teacher and the Ben Stiller/Owen Wilson version of Starsky & Hutch offering straightforward laughs, while Matthew Perry’s forgotten Fools Rush in and Mel Gibson’s box office smash hit What Women Want put different romantic spins on the standard studio comedy. There’s much more than that, though, and you can check out the full list of arrivals below.

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1-3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

Stephen King adaptation Stand by Me and the Coen brothers’ The Big Lebowski are stone cold classics, Walter Hill’s Streets of Fire is a genuine cult favorite that offers a wild mix of action thriller, neo noir and rock musical, while B-tier pyrotechnics are represented by Jet Li and DMX buddying up in Cradle 2 the Grave.

Elsewhere, Clint Eastwood’s Million Dollar Baby tugged on many a heartstring on its way to Academy Awards glory, Abduction saw Taylor Lautner try to reinvent himself as an action hero post-Twilight and fail miserably, and any mention of Sean Penn’s questionable commitment to getting into character for would-be prestige drama I Am Sam will always conjure memories of Robert Downey Jr.’s legendary in-character advice from Kirk Lazarus to Tugg Speedman in Tropic Thunder.

All told, then, it’s hardly a banner day for Netflix, but there should be enough variety on display to pique the interest of more than a few subscribers.