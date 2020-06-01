Netflix Added 28 New Movies And 1 New TV Show Today

Though the past few days have been a bit slow when it comes to new content being added to Netflix, the streaming giant is back in full force today, kicking off June with a whopping 28 new movies and 1 new TV show. And there’s quite a few titles here that are worth your attention.

Indeed, the first few days of any new month are always big for the platform as that’s when the bulk of the content gets added, with a steady amount trickling down throughout the following weeks. But as for today, June 1st, well, there’s a healthy serving of films that span all sorts of genres and from all different eras, ensuring that almost everyone will find something to enjoy.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in, shall we?

28 New Movies Act of Valor All Dogs Go to Heaven Bad News Bears Cape Fear Casper Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card Clueless E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial The Healer Inside Man Lust, Caution Observe and Report Priest The Silence of the Lambs Starship Troopers The Boy The Car (1977) The Disaster Artist The Help The Lake House The Queen Twister V for Vendetta Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story West Side Story You Don’t Mess with the Zohan Zodiac 1 New TV Show Cocomelon: Season 1

Where to begin? From classics like The Silence of the Lambs and E.T. to critically acclaimed and adored films like The Help and The Queen, there’s much to choose from here. But if you’re looking for something more lighthearted and easy going, why not check out You Don’t Mess With the Zohan or Observe and Report?

Meanwhile, V For Vendetta will offer up the best non-Marvel/DC comic book movie you’ll likely ever see, while Zodiac is a hugely underrated thriller with a superb cast and a compelling story. And let’s not forget about Inside Man, a clever bank heist movie that’s beloved by many.

With so much to choose from, you’re sure to find yourself entertained for the rest of the month. But tell us, what will you be checking out on Netflix over the coming days and weeks? Let us know down below.