Netflix Added 28 New Movies And 1 New TV Show Today

Though the past few days have been a bit slow when it comes to new content being added to Netflix, the streaming giant is back in full force today, kicking off June with a whopping 28 new movies and 1 new TV show. And there’s quite a few titles here that are worth your attention.

Indeed, the first few days of any new month are always big for the platform as that’s when the bulk of the content gets added, with a steady amount trickling down throughout the following weeks. But as for today, June 1st, well, there’s a healthy serving of films that span all sorts of genres and from all different eras, ensuring that almost everyone will find something to enjoy.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in, shall we?

28 New Movies

  1. Act of Valor
  2. All Dogs Go to Heaven
  3. Bad News Bears
  4. Cape Fear
  5. Casper
  6. Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
  7. Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
  8. Clueless
  9. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  10. The Healer
  11. Inside Man
  12. Lust, Caution
  13. Observe and Report
  14. Priest
  15. The Silence of the Lambs
  16. Starship Troopers
  17. The Boy
  18. The Car (1977)
  19. The Disaster Artist
  20. The Help
  21. The Lake House
  22. The Queen
  23. Twister
  24. V for Vendetta
  25. Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
  26. West Side Story
  27. You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
  28. Zodiac

1 New TV Show

  1. Cocomelon: Season 1

V For Vendetta

Where to begin? From classics like The Silence of the Lambs and E.T. to critically acclaimed and adored films like The Help and The Queen, there’s much to choose from here. But if you’re looking for something more lighthearted and easy going, why not check out You Don’t Mess With the Zohan or Observe and Report?

Meanwhile, V For Vendetta will offer up the best non-Marvel/DC comic book movie you’ll likely ever see, while Zodiac is a hugely underrated thriller with a superb cast and a compelling story. And let’s not forget about Inside Man, a clever bank heist movie that’s beloved by many.

With so much to choose from, you’re sure to find yourself entertained for the rest of the month. But tell us, what will you be checking out on Netflix over the coming days and weeks? Let us know down below.

