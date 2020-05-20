One Of Robert Downey Jr.’s Most Underrated Movies Is Coming To Netflix In June

Ask anyone to name their favorite movie starring Robert Downey Jr. and you’ll likely be inundated by MCU titles – from Iron Man to The Avengers, Civil War to the truly epic Avengers: Endgame, RDJ has no shortage of great performances peppered throughout Marvel’s cinematic universe.

And yet, Downey Jr. has also crafted some excellent feature films beyond the parameters of the MCU, be it Sherlock Holmes or Shane Black’s Kiss Kiss Bang Bang – a movie from which RDJ and Black would draw some degree of inspiration for Iron Man 3. But there’s another pic that’s yet to be mentioned, and we’ll give you a clue: it features not one, not two, but three key cast members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We are, of course, referring to Zodiac, David Fincher’s gripping account of the titular serial killer and his subsequent cold case. And yes, the other two MCU stars are Mark Ruffalo and Jake Gyllenhaal, who in this instance play Inspector Dave Toschi and Robert Graysmith, respectively.

Best of all? Zodiac is coming to Netflix next month – specifically June 1st, meaning you won’t have to wait too long before watching (or indeed revisiting) Fincher’s crime saga from the comfort of your own home.

It’s just one of many, many titles headed to the streaming platform next month, with Netflix subscribers also expected to welcome Hannibal, Da 5 Bloods from Spike Lee, and the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why, a show that started strong and spun off into an entirely new (and somewhat bizarre) direction.

But it’s always good to see a TV series through to the bitter end. All 13 episodes of 13 Reasons Why season 4 will be available to stream from June 5th. Zodiac, on the other hand, will join the Netflix content library a little earlier on June 1st.