Watch: New On Netflix Trailer Teases Tons Of Exciting Titles For June

Things are really beginning to heat up over on Netflix.

The ever-popular streaming service has experienced a spike in demand due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, and that’s despite increased competition from the likes of Hulu, Amazon Prime, and the newfangled streaming service, Disney+, which touts big-name titles from Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm.

Netflix subscribers needn’t worry, though, as June 2020 is shaping up to be a very busy month indeed. Earlier today, the Big N detailed the new additions headed to Netflix from June 1st, with several TV shows and movies expected to join the party in the coming weeks.

All of this (and more!) plays out in the above trailer, which focuses on some of the original titles bound for Netflix in June 2020. It even includes snippets of 13 Reasons Why, which is due to mark its fourth and final season on June 5th.

But let’s roll back the clock a few days – on June 1st, Netflix plans to dish out a ton of new movies, such as The Disaster Artist and Priest, the 2011 cult thriller in which MCU star Paul Bettany hunts down vampires. It’s a fun and silly take on the vampire sub-genre, and ought to interest those fans of the Underworld franchise.

13 Reasons Why and all three seasons of Hannibal will then follow on June 5th, and it’s fair to say the latter series has become something of a TV gem over the past few years, not least because of Mads Mikkelsen’s mesmerizing performance as Dr. Lecter.

Fast forward to June 12th, and we have Da 5 Bloods, a new Spike Lee joint and a film that features quite prominently in the above trailer. Frankly, if you’re a Netflix subscriber, there’s plenty to look forward to over the next four-to-five weeks.