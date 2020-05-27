Netflix Added 3 New Movies And 1 New TV Series Today

I don’t know what I’d have done without Netflix during the lockdown. From new talking points like Tiger King and The Last Dance, to older stuff I missed out on like Hannibal and Marianne that it’s kept me extremely entertaining during this strange time. More than the other streaming networks Netflix manages to release new stuff almost every day, highlighting interesting stuff to check out.

Today, May 27, is no different. Netflix has just added three new movies and one documentary that should get everyone talking.

The films are; #FriendButMarried, an Indonesian movie from 2018 and a young man struggling to be with his soon-to-be-married crush; I’m No Longer Here, a Netflix exclusive about a lonely young immigrant struggling after the death of her brother; and 2011 Matthew McConaughey courtroom drama The Lincoln Lawyer, in which he plays a lawyer defending the rich who discovers his latest case might not be what it seems.

Cards on the table, none of those movies particularly interest me. But the Netflix Original limited series premiering today definitely does.

This is Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, a true-crime documentary about the notorious child abuser who died in prison in extremely suspicious circumstances in August 2019. This series is based on James Patterson’s book Filthy Rich and is directed by Lisa Bryant. This documentary has been in the works since early 2019 and features interviews with many of Epstein’s victims, explaining how his sick crimes affected their lives.

The documentary goes on to reveal how Epstein’s abuse was just one facet of a sex-trafficking ring and exposes many of the notable figures who associated with him. The documentary naturally points fingers at disgraced British Royal Prince Andrew, but also President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and former head of Victoria’s Secret parent company Les Wexner.

If Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich does what it promises to it should generate a substantial amount of headlines in the coming weeks. I know I’ll be tuning in.