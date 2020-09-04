Netflix Added 6 New Movies And TV Shows Today

September is keeping Netflix subscribers quite busy with tons of excellent movies and series to catch up on. It’s only the first week of the month so far, but we’ve already received such major hits as Seth Rogen and James Franco’s comedy Pineapple Express, Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington’s war drama Glory, and all three films in the beloved Back to the Future trilogy. In other words, regardless of what kind of genre you dig, there’s something for you to enjoy this month.

Luckily, today marks another exceptional day of new content, offering a discomforting psychological horror to watch with the lights off, a brand new Netflix Original show that will appeal to those who enjoy sci-fi dramas, and a few other things you may want to check out, too.

The most notable release is probably Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things, a mind-bending horror about a girl stuck in a snowstorm at the home of her new boyfriend’s parents. Its 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes seems to indicate that the film is quite good, and at the very least, you can expect some disorienting imagery and plenty of tension to make for a spooky late night watch.

Meanwhile, Hilary Swank stars in Away, a new series from Andrew Hinderaker that tells the story of a female astronaut who leaves behind her husband and son on a dangerous three year-long mission to space. From what we’ve seen of it, it certainly looks promising and its subject matter and execution should ensure it appeals to both sci-fi fans and those who simply enjoy emotional dramas.

Here’s the full list of content dropping on Netflix today:

Away (Season 1) – New sci-fi series featuring Hillary Swank.

– New sci-fi series featuring Hillary Swank. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) – Charlie Kaufman writes and directs this new drama adapted from the novel featuring Jesse Plemons.

– Charlie Kaufman writes and directs this new drama adapted from the novel featuring Jesse Plemons. Kandasamys: The Wedding (2019) – South-African comedy.

– South-African comedy. Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2) – Next set of adventures from Dreamworks.

– Next set of adventures from Dreamworks. Take Me Home Tonight (2011) – Set in the 1980s, this romantic comedy is set four years after graduation students meet up with one hoping to make a move on his high school crush.

– Set in the 1980s, this romantic comedy is set four years after graduation students meet up with one hoping to make a move on his high school crush. The Lost Okoroshi (2019) – Action drama Nollywood movie.

Of course, you can always head through here to see some of the other stuff making its way to Netflix throughout September, and as always, stay tuned for further updates on what’s coming to all your favorite streaming services over the next few weeks.