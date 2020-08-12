Every Netflix Original Movie/TV Show Arriving In September

We’re not even halfway through August yet, but let’s look ahead to the future all the same and preview what’s coming to Netflix in September. The ninth month of 2020 is set to be a major one for the streaming giant in terms of original content, as numerous movies and TV series are being added to its library that are among the most hotly-anticipated titles due on the site all year.

In total, there are 18 Netflix Originals coming in September, and here’s the full list, sorted by date:

Enola Holmes (2020) – TBD

Mighty Express (Season 1) – TBD

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Standup Special) – September 1st

True: Friendship Day (Special) – September 1st

Freaks – You’re One of Us (2020) – September 2nd

Love, Guaranteed (2020) – September 3rd

Young Wallander (Season 1) – September 3rd

Away (Season 1) – September 4th

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) – September 4th

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2) – September 4th

Undercover (Season 2) – September 6th

StarBeam (Season 2) – September 8th

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) – September 10th

The Duchess (Season 1) – September 11th

Family Business (Season 2) – September 11th

The Devil All The Time (2020) – September 16th

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) – September 17th

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) – September 18th

Ratched (Season 1) – September 18th

Welcome to Sudden Death (2020) – September 29th

As far as highlights go, Enola Holmes is a Sherlock Holmes spinoff starring Millie Bobby Brown as the detective’s lesser-known little sister. It was picked up by Netflix over the summer once its theatrical run was cancelled, but it’s yet to receive a specific release date. September 3rd, meanwhile, delivers Love, Guaranteed, a legal-themed romcom starring Rachel Leigh Cook and Young Wallander, a reboot of the popular Swedish detective.

On September 4th, Hilary Swank-starring sci-fi drama Away debuts, as does Charlie Kaufman’s much-anticipated horror/thriller I’m Thinking of Ending Things. A few days later on the 10th, teen musical drama – from the director of High School Musical and Descendants – Julie and the Phantoms arrives. The middle of the month then brings The Devil All The Time, the psychological drama starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

The day after, Dragon’s Dogma, an anime adaptation of the classic video game, drops on the 17th, while the 18th delivers animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the first ever TV offshoot of the dino-sized franchise. On a completely different note, the same day sees Ratched, Ryan Murphy’s new One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel show debut. And last but not least, Welcome to Sudden Death – a sequel to the 1995 actioner, this time starring Michael Jai White – lands on the 29th.

There’s something on this list to appeal to everyone’s tastes, then, but let us know which of these Netflix Originals you’re planning on watching in September in the comments section below.