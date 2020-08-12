Every Netflix Original Movie/TV Show Arriving In September
We’re not even halfway through August yet, but let’s look ahead to the future all the same and preview what’s coming to Netflix in September. The ninth month of 2020 is set to be a major one for the streaming giant in terms of original content, as numerous movies and TV series are being added to its library that are among the most hotly-anticipated titles due on the site all year.
In total, there are 18 Netflix Originals coming in September, and here’s the full list, sorted by date:
- Enola Holmes (2020) – TBD
- Mighty Express (Season 1) – TBD
- Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Standup Special) – September 1st
- True: Friendship Day (Special) – September 1st
- Freaks – You’re One of Us (2020) – September 2nd
- Love, Guaranteed (2020) – September 3rd
- Young Wallander (Season 1) – September 3rd
- Away (Season 1) – September 4th
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) – September 4th
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2) – September 4th
- Undercover (Season 2) – September 6th
- StarBeam (Season 2) – September 8th
- Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) – September 10th
- The Duchess (Season 1) – September 11th
- Family Business (Season 2) – September 11th
- The Devil All The Time (2020) – September 16th
- Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) – September 17th
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) – September 18th
- Ratched (Season 1) – September 18th
- Welcome to Sudden Death (2020) – September 29th
As far as highlights go, Enola Holmes is a Sherlock Holmes spinoff starring Millie Bobby Brown as the detective’s lesser-known little sister. It was picked up by Netflix over the summer once its theatrical run was cancelled, but it’s yet to receive a specific release date. September 3rd, meanwhile, delivers Love, Guaranteed, a legal-themed romcom starring Rachel Leigh Cook and Young Wallander, a reboot of the popular Swedish detective.
On September 4th, Hilary Swank-starring sci-fi drama Away debuts, as does Charlie Kaufman’s much-anticipated horror/thriller I’m Thinking of Ending Things. A few days later on the 10th, teen musical drama – from the director of High School Musical and Descendants – Julie and the Phantoms arrives. The middle of the month then brings The Devil All The Time, the psychological drama starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.
The day after, Dragon’s Dogma, an anime adaptation of the classic video game, drops on the 17th, while the 18th delivers animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the first ever TV offshoot of the dino-sized franchise. On a completely different note, the same day sees Ratched, Ryan Murphy’s new One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel show debut. And last but not least, Welcome to Sudden Death – a sequel to the 1995 actioner, this time starring Michael Jai White – lands on the 29th.
There’s something on this list to appeal to everyone’s tastes, then, but let us know which of these Netflix Originals you’re planning on watching in September in the comments section below.
Source: What's On Netflix
