Netflix Added 3 New Movies And 2 New TV Series Today

With only a few days left to go in June, the flow of new content on Netflix has really begun to slow down. Which is perfectly understandable as the streaming giant just announced their July line-up and it looks to be an absolute doozy. Indeed, from highly-anticipated new original series to tons of great licensed films, it’s going to be a pretty exciting couple of weeks for subscribers.

But first, we need to get through the last few days of June and today brings with it 3 new movies and 2 new TV shows. Admittedly, there’s nothing terribly notable here and you may struggle to find something that piques your interest, but nevertheless, Netflix still has some fresh material for us to dive into and below you’ll find the full list.

3 New Movies

Athlete A (2020) Netflix Original

Bulbbul (2020) Netflix Original

Nobody Knows I’m Here (2020) Netflix Original

2 New TV Series

Crazy Delicious (Season 1) Netflix Original

Lenox Hill (Special Episode) Netflix Original

Like we said above, not the most exciting drop of new content, but with July just around the corner now, we can’t complain. After all, on the first of the month alone we’ll be getting over 50 titles comprised of classics like Schindler’s List, awards darlings such as Million Dollar Baby, beloved Arnold Schwarzenegger film Total Recall, two great forgotten Johnny Depp flicks (Sleepy Hollow and Donnie Brasco) and much, much more.

And Netflix won’t be holding back as the rest of the month progresses, either, with hot new original film The Old Guard also lined up for July along with some very big TV shows like Cursed and season 2 of The Umbrella Academy. But circling back to today’s drop and tell us, does anything here interest you? As always, let us know down below.