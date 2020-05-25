Netflix Added 3 New Movies And 3 New TV Shows Today

As Memorial Day Weekend winds down, why not settle down with a bag of popcorn and flip on Netflix later tonight? After all, they’ve just added 6 new titles, comprised of 3 movies and 3 TV shows.

It’s not the most eye-catching batch of content, but there’s at least 1 notable release in each of the aforementioned categories, including a film that picked up a ton of awards buzz when it first hit theaters last year. Meanwhile, those who’ve yet to catch up on The CW’s Supergirl can now do so, as season 5 has arrived on the platform.

See below for the full list of what was added today:

Alphablocks (Season 1)

Ne Zha (2019)

Norm of the North: Family Vacation (2020)

Numberblocks (Season 1)

Uncut Gems (2019)

Supergirl (Season 5)

Clearly, the highlight here would have to be Uncut Gems. Perhaps one of 2019’s best films, it had a theatrical release back in December and was showered with praise by both critics and audiences, who rightfully called it one of Adam Sandler’s best movies to date.

In fact, there was even some awards buzz surrounding the actor heading into Oscar season and though he did pick up a few statues for his work in the film from various critics associations and smaller award ceremonies, he was ultimately snubbed by the Academy, who failed to even recognize his incredible performance.

But with Uncut Gems now on Netflix, those who’ve missed it can finally see what all the fuss was about. It’s a far cry from the typical Sandler fare, but it once again shows us that when he wants to, he can deliver some truly compelling work and is much more talented than the body of films he’s built his brand on would have you believe.