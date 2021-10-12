Netflix Added 3 Movies And 4 TV-Series Today

Netflix has kicked off October with a bang and today alone there have been seven new additions to the roster of available programming on the platform.

October 11th truly did bring something for every member of the family with three films and four TV Series making their way to the service. Whether you’re a horror fan, drama fan, comedy fan, or just looking for something to watch, Netflix has you covered.

The three new films added to Netflix today include the crime comedy Going in Style starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin. Insidious: Chapter 2 for those horror buffs looking to get their fix in before Halloween creeps up at the end of the month. And finally, the 2020 Sci-Fi action flick Occupation: Rainfall.

If you aren’t quite prepared to sit through an entire film there were four different TV series added in some capacity to Netflix today whether it be the complete season or the debut of an episode.

First, the Netflix Original anime Blue Period debuted its first episode today and it will continue airing a new addition each week. Similarly, JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope saw its first episode of season one join the service with new episodes scheduled for each week.

Shameless season 11 joined Netflix in its entirety giving fans of the series a whole new season to binge or new viewers plenty more content to get through. Finally, Netflix’s own The Baby-Sitters Club dropped season two in its entirety to check out today.