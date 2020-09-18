Netflix Added 2 New Movies And 3 New TV Shows Today

With so many original shows on Netflix these days, it’s honestly growing rather hard to keep up with them all. Though some of the largest hits like Stranger Things, The Witcher and The Umbrella Academy often dominate conversations, there are dozens of other exceptionally well-received and beloved series on the service that continue to thrive in the era of streaming.

Of course, Netflix is never a platform to rest on its laurels, so subscribers are offered plenty of new things to add to their lists quite regularly, ensuring very little downtime between binges. This month alone has already seen the debut seasons of Hilary Swank’s new sci-fi drama Away, animated fantasy Dragon’s Dogma and detective show Young Wallander to satisfy those hungry for new things to dive into. And now today is bringing two highly-anticipated fictional series that aim to keep you busy over the weekend.

Most notably, we’ve got Ratched, a psychological thriller show focused on the timeless villain Nurse Ratched from the classic film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Sarah Paulson stars as the titular nurse who morphs from an unempathetic woman into a full-fledged sociopath hellbent on torturing and dehumanizing her patients, promising one hell of a mentally-exhausting watch.

The first season of the animated Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous lands today, too, offering a kid-friendly story about a group of teens trying to survive dinosaur attacks on the island of Isla Nublar.

For more, here’s the full list of what Netflix added today:

American Barbecue Showdown (Season 1) – Reality series with competing cooks demonstrating their BBQ abilities.

– Reality series with competing cooks demonstrating their BBQ abilities. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020) – Indian movie.

– Indian movie. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) – Animated series from Dreamworks based in the Jurassic Park IP.

– Animated series from Dreamworks based in the Jurassic Park IP. Ratched (Season 1) – The next huge Ryan Murphy project that is set to reboot the famous Nurse Ratched character from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

– The next huge Ryan Murphy project that is set to reboot the famous Nurse Ratched character from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Whipped (2020) – Indonesian comedy.

There’s clearly plenty to check out this weekend, but if you’re still curious about what else Netflix has to offer in September, you can head through here and see for yourself what’s coming down the pipeline.