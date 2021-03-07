Netflix Added Over 30 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Before we say goodbye to the first week of March, let’s take a look back at everything new that arrived on Netflix over the past seven days. As per usual, the first day of the month brought a load of great licensed content, enough to keep you going throughout the week on its own. But the next few days then served up a lot of must-see original releases, too, including a couple of major movies and TV series.

Among the new addition on Monday, March 1st were two thirds of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy – Batman Begins and The Dark Knight – as well as a couple of Will Smith vehicles. Namely, post-apocalyptic thriller I Am Legend and moving drama The Pursuit of Happyness. Rom-com Crazy, Stupid, Love, Matt Damon sports biopic Invictus and horror sequel Jason X were also added that day.

For more, here’s a full recap of everything new that went up on Netflix over the past week:

March 1

Batman Begins (2005)

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

March 2

Black or White (2014)

Word Party: Season 5 NETFLIX FAMILY

March 3

Moxie *NETFLIX FILM

Murder Among the Mormons *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black *NETFLIX ANIME

March 5

City of Ghosts *NETFLIX FAMILY

Dogwashers *NETFLIX FILM

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Sentinelle *NETFLIX FILM

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Dark Knight That Every Fan Should See 1 of 51

Click to skip



































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see, the 1st delivered Jack Black comedy Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, Dustin Hoffman Oscar-winner Rain Man and classic Denzel Washington flick Training Day. As for TV content, DC Super Hero Girls debuted as did new episodes of Power Rangers: Beast Morphers. Kevin Costner drama Black or White dropped on Tuesday, meanwhile.

Wednesday then brought Amy Poehler’s feminist high school movie Moxie, alongside romantic drama Safe Haven and actioner Parker, featuring Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez. The following day, meanwhile, saw the release of Pacific Rim: The Black, an anime spinoff of the film franchise which offers more kaiju vs. monster mayhem.

Towards the end of the week, Friday served up a bunch of originals, including family animated show City of Ghosts, Spanish crime drama Dogwashers and the fourth season of Pokemon Journeys: The Series. And if you haven’t already caught it, be sure to check out Sentinelle, a French action thriller starring former James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko that’s currently the most popular movie on the platform worldwide.

Tell us, though, what have you been watching on Netflix this week? Join the conversation in the comments section below.