Netflix Added 4 Exciting New Movies And 1 TV Show Today

There’ve been so many phenomenal movies and shows to release over the past few months on Netflix, but the streaming service never stops delivering even more content for subscribers to watch. Like most days, today marks yet another drop of exciting titles to check out, so let’s take a look at some of what you might want to be adding to your list this week.

For starters, a long-forgotten Zac Efron movie is landing on the platform today. 2010’s Charlie St. Cloud is a drama about a young sailor whose brother passes away in a fatal accident, leaving him stricken with guilt and grief. Unfortunately, however, what could’ve been a truly compelling story is lessened significantly by a weak script and cheesy dialogue. The film currently sits at 27% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s somehow amassed a bit of a cult following over the years, so if you’ve got a soft spot for Efron, maybe it’ll entertain you for a little while.

The Tina Fey and Amy Poehler comedy, Baby Mama, also drops today and brings with it plenty of predictable humor. It’s certainly far from a bad film, and a few gut-busting moments are sprinkled throughout, but this romantic comedy about an infertile woman and her surrogate mother isn’t anything special. Either way, it sits at 63% on Rotten Tomatoes, so you could probably do a whole lot worse.

See below for the full list of everything coming to Netflix today:

Baby Mama Charlie St. Cloud Coronavirus, Explained (Episode 2) Frost/Nixon The Darkness

If none of these new additions tickle your fancy, there’s definitely plenty more coming throughout the rest of June. If you’re curious, you can head through here to check out the full list of everything arriving on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus this month. And as always, stay tuned for more updates on what to keep an eye out for over the coming weeks.