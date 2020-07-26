Netflix Added 4 New Movies And 1 New TV Show Today

As we quickly approach the end of the month, things have been slowing down a bit as far as new content on Netflix is concerned. That’s to be expected, though, as most streaming sites usually drop the bulk of their new arrivals on the first of any given month, with the remaining days seeing smaller batches of new movies and shows being added.

Unfortunately, today is another somewhat slow day for the big N, as the platform has only brought us 4 new titles, consisting of 3 films and 1 TV show. That being said, it’s far from an underwhelming drop and there are at least a few things here that may catch your attention.

See below for the full list of what arrived today:

3 New Movies

Banana Split (2018)

Double World (2019)

Zookeeper (2011)

1 New TV Series

Shameless (Season 10)

Television-wise, your one and only option is season 10 of Shameless, though that’s far from a bad thing. The critically acclaimed series has a massive fanbase and you can be sure that a good chunk of it will be re-watching the latest run of episodes.

And as for films? Well, if you’re into Kevin James’ brand of humor, Zookeeper should keep you entertained. Its Rotten Tomatoes score of 14% doesn’t exactly bode well for it, but most of the actor’s films are bashed by critics even though they draw in big audiences who eat his comedy up. Kind of like Adam Sandler.

Elsewhere, we’ve got Banana Split. This 2018 comedy has a much more attractive score on Rotten Tomatoes – 88% – and tells the story of two young girls who “develop the perfect kindred spirit friendship.” There’s just one problem, and that’s that “one of them is dating the other’s ex.”

Of course, if none of these titles interest you, Netflix has a few other notable new additions on the way as they look to close out July – in particular, The Umbrella Academy season 2 drops on the 31st – and once we get into August, there’s even more coming down the pipeline. For the full list, you can head through here.