Netflix Added 4 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix added a handful of new arrivals this Friday, April 30th. Though not quite as stacked as Disney Plus’ weekly haul that landed today, the streaming giant still has some great stuff to offer that will keep subscribers entertained through the weekend. In total, there were four new additions to Netflix’s library today and all of them were originals.

Below, you’ll find a handy itemized list:

Pet Stars *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Innocent *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mitchells vs. The Machines *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First of all, five-part reality series Pet Stars debuted this Friday. The show follows the day-to-day working lives of Colleen and Melissa, the owners of Pets on Q, a Los Angeles-based talent management company that caters to “the biggest animal influencers on social media.” Yes, animal influencers. That’s a thing.

Meanwhile, the second season of Columbian comedy series The Unremarkable Juanquini also dropped, starring Antonio Sanint as the titular inept stage magician who lands himself in a heap of trouble when he accidentally makes a wanted felon disappear. Season 1 previously debuted about a year ago in May 2020.

More in the mood for some drama? Then check out The Innocent, a Spanish thriller miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben. Mario Casas features as a man who once inadvertently killed someone in a brawl. Nine years later, he’s married and has managed to turn his life around, but one phone call will bring it all crashing down around him.

Last but not least, don’t miss Sony animated movie The Mitchells vs. The Machines, from producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. With a voice cast including Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre and Olivia Colman, it follows a dysfunctional family taking a road trip across the country – only to end up battling a robot uprising. Originally intended for a theatrical release, after several pandemic-related delays the streaming site ultimately acquired the distribution rights.

Catch all of this on Netflix from today, April 30th.