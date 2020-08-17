Netflix Added 4 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Ahead of what’s set to be a pretty big week for Netflix, today is a relatively low-key day for the streaming giant with only four new titles going up on the site. These are made up of two Indonesian movies, a comedy flick from 2019 and a Netflix Original TV series.

Here’s the full list of what hit Netflix this Monday, August 17th:

Crazy Awesome Teachers / Guru-Guru Gokil (2020) N

Drunk Parents (2019)

Glitch Techs (Season 2) N .

Islands of Faith / Semesta (2018)

Firstly, Crazy Awesome Teachers is an Indonesian comedy movie distributed by Netflix starring Gading Marten as a reluctant new teacher who has to recoup the staff’s missing salaries after the money is stolen. The second Indonesian title of the day, meanwhile, is Islands of Faith, a documentary exploring the faith and culture of the country.

Also dropping this Monday is the second season of Glitch Techs, the Nickelodeon animated series that’s produced exclusively for Netflix which follows a group of teen gamers who battle video game characters that have glitched into the real world. All 10 episodes of season 2 are now up on the site to enjoy, following on from the first season which only just arrived back in February.

Last and probably least is Drunk Parents, a comedy flick that was originally put out through DirecTV Cinema. Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek star as the Teagartens, a couple who are seemingly on top of life but are really in dire straits, in desperate need of cash and drowning their sorrows in red wine. Joe Manganiello and Jim Gaffigan are also in the cast.

Drunk Parents hasn’t been reviewed enough to even have a Rotten Tomatoes score, but audiences certainly hate it, with the aggregate rating being a terrible 15%. Yikes.

Tell us, though, do you plan on watching any of these titles on Netflix today? As always, let us know down below.