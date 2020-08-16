Netflix Is Adding Over 20 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Never one to skimp on new content, Netflix are adding a ton of fresh films and television series for the week of August 17th to the 23rd. Notable highlights include the video game documentary High Score, as well as the return of Lucifer for a fifth season, and animated show Hoops from the team behind Bob’s Burgers. There’s a lot of other material coming to the streamer this week, too, so let’s dive in on what to expect.

On the movie side, we get the Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek-starring Drunk Parents, as well as the Wendy Jo Carlton romantic comedy Good Kisser. Netflix Originals, meanwhile, include the Argentine thriller The Crimes That Bind, wherein a woman attempts to save her son from prison after he’s convicted of the attempted murder of his ex-wife, while you can also watch out for Mexican horror Fuego negro and Indian crime story Class of ’83.

For TV series, Netflix are pulling out some major titles as we head towards September, including the aforementioned Lucifer, which has the first block of episodes in its new season available from August 21st. The streaming giant have already confirmed that there’ll be a sixth season of the program, too, which has found a new lease on life on the platform. In addition, we have Netflix’s exclusive Nickelodeon series Glitch Techs, German sci-fi Biohackers and Korean supernatural anthology Goedam.

Anime continues to be a solid investment for Netflix as well, with the latest series being Great Pretender, about a con man who encounters a gentleman thief. For more, here’s everything scheduled for Netflix from the 17th to the 23rd:

Coming to Netflix on August 17th

Crazy Awesome Teachers / Guru-Guru Gokil (2020) N

Drunk Parents (2019)

Glitch Techs (Season 2) N

Islands of Faith / Semesta (2018)

Coming to Netflix on August 19th

Crímenes de Familia / The Crimes That Bind (2020) N

DeMarcus Family Rules (Season 1) N

High Score (Limited Series) N

Coming to Netflix on August 20th

Biohackers (Season 1) N

Goedam (Season 1)

Good Kisser (2019)

Great Pretender (Season 1) N

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020) N

The Crimes That Bind (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on August 21st

Alien TV (Season 1) N

Class of ’83 (2020) N

Dark Forces (Season 1) N

Fuego negro (2020) N

Hoops (Season 1) N

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1) N

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3) N

The Sleepover (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on August 23rd

1BR (2019)

Bunk’d (Season 4)

Septembers of Shiraz (2015)

It’s going to be another busy week for subscribers, then, with the service already attracting a significant chunk of online streaming minutes. And with a broad crop of new programming planned for September, Netflix‘s market leadership doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.