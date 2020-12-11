Netflix Added 5 New Movies Today

If your Netflix list is already overflowing due to this month’s additions to the service, you’re not alone. December has been phenomenal for movies and shows on the world’s most popular streaming platform, and there’s no sign of it slowing down. As a matter of fact, today’s selection includes five brand new films, and a few of them may be right up your alley.

The biggest release of the day is the Netflix Original The Prom, which features notable names like Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key and James Corden. It tells the tale of a young lesbian girl who’s being discriminated against in her small town high school and a group of Broadway stars with a failing public image who are looking to capitalize on the opportunity to exploit her story. But they soon learn a lesson about self-absorption and come together to shine a light on LGBT acceptance, activism and personal growth.

The Prom currently holds a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, and though a few have criticized the film for being emotionally exploitative, most have praised director Ryan Murphy’s goal of bringing inclusivity to Hollywood. If you’re up for a glam-filled romp full of equal parts silliness and tips for self-love, you might enjoy this one.

For more, here are all of the movies that Netflix added today:

A Giant Jack Christmas (A Trash Truck Christmas) (2020) Netflix Original

Canvas (2020) Netflix Original

Giving Voice (2020) Netflix Original

The Prom (2020) Netflix Original

Torbaaz (2018)

There’s been plenty of other exceptional stuff that’s dropped onto the platform this month, too, of course, including such exciting releases as star-studded action thriller Triple 9 and Adam Sandler flicks Little Nicky and 50 First Dates. For more, you can always head through here to get a look at everything that’s been added thus far in December and everything that’s on the way. Suffice it to say, there are still a few big titles to look forward to before 2020 wraps up.