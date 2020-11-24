Netflix Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For December

With just a few days of November left, we’ve now got a look at what’s coming to Netflix across December and the following breakdown gives us a strong idea of what to expect from the streaming giant next month. As you can see down below, it promises that a number of exciting original releases are on their way. Many of these are some of the most-anticipated titles of the year as well, meaning Netflix has truly saved the best for last.

On December 1st, we know to expect animated sequel Angela’s Christmas Wish and The Holiday Movies That Made Us, a documentary which looks at the best Christmas films around, while a ton of licensed titles will be added as well. Adam Sandler’s beloved 50 First Dates will be joining the platform, along with Jon Favreau’s excellent Chef, two Jurassic Park movies and more.

On the 2nd, meanwhile, we have Alien Worlds, an experimental CGI series that imagines how extraterrestrial life could look, and don’t miss Brazillian Groundhog Day-esque comedy Just Another Christmas on the 3rd. Following that, December 4th will bring us some exciting stuff, too, with Big Mouth season 4, musical drama Selena starring The Walking Dead‘s Christian Serratos and MANK, David Fincher’s hugely anticipated new effort, all arriving. Expect that last one to clean up at during awards season as well.

For more, see below for the full list of what’s coming to Netflix next month:

Released December TBA

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage: Ep 18-20 *Netflix Documentary

Funny Boy

Released December 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish *Netflix Family

The Holiday Movies That Made Us *Netflix Original

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show *Netflix Comedy Special

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Released December 2

Alien Worlds *Netflix Documentary

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic *Netflix Comedy Special

Fierce *Netflix Film

Hazel Brugger: Tropical *Netflix Comedy Special

Released December 3

Break *Netflix Film

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday *Netflix Family

Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem (AKA Just Another Christmas) *Netflix Film

Released December 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag *Netflix Original

Big Mouth: Season 4 *Netflix Original

Bombay Rose *Netflix Film

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas *Netflix Family

Christmas Crossfire *Netflix Film

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 *Netflix Original

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting *Netflix Film

MANK *Netflix Film

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 *Netflix Family

Selena: The Series: Netflix Original

Released December 5

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas *Netflix Family

Detention *Netflix Original

Released December 7

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

Released December 8

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem *Netflix Documentary

Lovestruck in the City *Netflix Original

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 *Netflix Original

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure *Netflix Family

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers *Netflix Family

Triple 9 (2016)

Released December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas *Netflix Family

The Big Show Show: Christmas *Netflix Family

Rose Island *Netflix Film

The Surgeon’s Cut *Netflix Documentary

Released December 10

Alice is Borderland *Netflix Original

Released December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas *Netflix Family

Canvas *Netflix Film

Giving Voice *Netflix Documentary

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) *Netflix Original

The Prom *Netflix Film

Released December 14

A California Christmas *Netflix Film

Hilda: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Tiny Pretty Things *Netflix Original

Released December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 *Netflix Original

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

Released December 16

Anitta: Made in Honório *Netflix Original

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America *Netflix Documentary

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding *Netflix Original

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper *Netflix Documentary

Run On *Netflix Original

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special *Netflix Original

Released December 17

Braven (2018)

Released December 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom *Netflix Film

Sweet Home *Netflix Original

Released December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

Released December 21

The Con Is On (2018)

Released December 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck *Netflix Comedy Special

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs *Netflix Family

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

Released December 23

The Midnight Sky *Netflix Film

Your Name Engraved Herein *Netflix Film

Released December 25

Bridgerton *Netflix Original

Released December 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) *Netflix Film

DNA *Netflix Film

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara *Netflix Fmaily

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 *Netflix Family

The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone *Netflix Family

Released December 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

Released December 28

Cops and Robbers *Netflix Film

Rango (2011)

Released December 29

Dare Me: Season 1

Released December 30

Best Leftovers Ever! *Netflix Original

Equinox *Netflix Original

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise *Netflix Anime

Released December 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020 *Netflix Comedy Special

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 *Netflix Original

Quite the lineup, right? And although the first few days of the month will bring the majority of the new content, the rest of the December certainly won’t disappoint.

On the 7th, Jessica Chastain action-thriller Ava lands, while Ryan Murphy musical The Prom drops on the 11th. The 16th then delivers the Amy Adams-starring Nocturnal Animals, with Jason Momoa vehicle Braven arriving the following day. On the 18th, meanwhile, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, notable for being Chadwick Boseman’s final movie, becomes available. And last but not least, New Year’s Eve conjures up the final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Tell us, though, what are you looking forward to watching on Netflix next month? As always, let us know down below.