Netflix Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For December
With just a few days of November left, we’ve now got a look at what’s coming to Netflix across December and the following breakdown gives us a strong idea of what to expect from the streaming giant next month. As you can see down below, it promises that a number of exciting original releases are on their way. Many of these are some of the most-anticipated titles of the year as well, meaning Netflix has truly saved the best for last.
On December 1st, we know to expect animated sequel Angela’s Christmas Wish and The Holiday Movies That Made Us, a documentary which looks at the best Christmas films around, while a ton of licensed titles will be added as well. Adam Sandler’s beloved 50 First Dates will be joining the platform, along with Jon Favreau’s excellent Chef, two Jurassic Park movies and more.
On the 2nd, meanwhile, we have Alien Worlds, an experimental CGI series that imagines how extraterrestrial life could look, and don’t miss Brazillian Groundhog Day-esque comedy Just Another Christmas on the 3rd. Following that, December 4th will bring us some exciting stuff, too, with Big Mouth season 4, musical drama Selena starring The Walking Dead‘s Christian Serratos and MANK, David Fincher’s hugely anticipated new effort, all arriving. Expect that last one to clean up at during awards season as well.
For more, see below for the full list of what’s coming to Netflix next month:
Released December TBA
ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage: Ep 18-20 *Netflix Documentary
Funny Boy
Released December 1
Angela’s Christmas Wish *Netflix Family
The Holiday Movies That Made Us *Netflix Original
Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show *Netflix Comedy Special
3 Days to Kill (2014)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Chef (2014)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Effie Gray (2014)
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders (2018)
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Little Nicky (2000)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Monster House (2006)
Peppermint (2018)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
Released December 2
Alien Worlds *Netflix Documentary
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic *Netflix Comedy Special
Fierce *Netflix Film
Hazel Brugger: Tropical *Netflix Comedy Special
Released December 3
Break *Netflix Film
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday *Netflix Family
Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem (AKA Just Another Christmas) *Netflix Film
Released December 4
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag *Netflix Original
Big Mouth: Season 4 *Netflix Original
Bombay Rose *Netflix Film
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas *Netflix Family
Christmas Crossfire *Netflix Film
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 *Netflix Original
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting *Netflix Film
MANK *Netflix Film
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 *Netflix Family
Selena: The Series: Netflix Original
Released December 5
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas *Netflix Family
Detention *Netflix Original
Released December 7
Ava (2020)
Manhunt: Deadly Games
Released December 8
Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem *Netflix Documentary
Lovestruck in the City *Netflix Original
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 *Netflix Original
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure *Netflix Family
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers *Netflix Family
Triple 9 (2016)
Released December 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas *Netflix Family
The Big Show Show: Christmas *Netflix Family
Rose Island *Netflix Film
The Surgeon’s Cut *Netflix Documentary
Released December 10
Alice is Borderland *Netflix Original
Released December 11
A Trash Truck Christmas *Netflix Family
Canvas *Netflix Film
Giving Voice *Netflix Documentary
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) *Netflix Original
The Prom *Netflix Film
Released December 14
A California Christmas *Netflix Film
Hilda: Season 2 *Netflix Family
Tiny Pretty Things *Netflix Original
Released December 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies (2020)
The Professor and the Madman (2019)
Pup Academy: Season 2
Song Exploder: Volume 2 *Netflix Original
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
Released December 16
Anitta: Made in Honório *Netflix Original
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America *Netflix Documentary
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding *Netflix Original
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
The Ripper *Netflix Documentary
Run On *Netflix Original
Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special *Netflix Original
Released December 17
Braven (2018)
Released December 18
Guest House (2020)
Home for Christmas: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom *Netflix Film
Sweet Home *Netflix Original
Released December 20
Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)
Released December 21
The Con Is On (2018)
Released December 22
After We Collided (2020)
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck *Netflix Comedy Special
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs *Netflix Family
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
Timmy Time: Season 2
Released December 23
The Midnight Sky *Netflix Film
Your Name Engraved Herein *Netflix Film
Released December 25
Bridgerton *Netflix Original
Released December 26
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) *Netflix Film
DNA *Netflix Film
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara *Netflix Fmaily
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 *Netflix Family
The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone *Netflix Family
Released December 27
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
Released December 28
Cops and Robbers *Netflix Film
Rango (2011)
Released December 29
Dare Me: Season 1
Released December 30
Best Leftovers Ever! *Netflix Original
Equinox *Netflix Original
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise *Netflix Anime
Released December 31
Best of Stand-Up 2020 *Netflix Comedy Special
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 *Netflix Original
Quite the lineup, right? And although the first few days of the month will bring the majority of the new content, the rest of the December certainly won’t disappoint.
On the 7th, Jessica Chastain action-thriller Ava lands, while Ryan Murphy musical The Prom drops on the 11th. The 16th then delivers the Amy Adams-starring Nocturnal Animals, with Jason Momoa vehicle Braven arriving the following day. On the 18th, meanwhile, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, notable for being Chadwick Boseman’s final movie, becomes available. And last but not least, New Year’s Eve conjures up the final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Tell us, though, what are you looking forward to watching on Netflix next month? As always, let us know down below.
Source: Decider
