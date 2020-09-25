Netflix Added 5 New Shows And 1 New Movie Today

If you’re the type to keep a close eye on new Netflix additions, you’ve probably already built up quite the list in September, as it’s been an exceptionally voluminous month for the streaming giant’s library.

Multiple hot Netflix Originals have been complimented by an array of classic films and shows, filling many subscribers’ lists with more than they can reasonably watch in a month. But of course, there’s always more, and today is bringing a handful of new shows and a movie to add to the collection.

Here’s the full list of everything that just landed:

A Perfect Crime (Season 1) – Documentary series on the 1991 killing of the politician Detlev Rohwedder.

– Documentary series on the 1991 killing of the politician Detlev Rohwedder. Country-ish (Season 1) – Reality TV series about country artist Coffey Anderson and his wife juggling their career goals and personal lives.

– Reality TV series about country artist Coffey Anderson and his wife juggling their career goals and personal lives. Nasty C – Documentary.

– Documentary. Sneakerheads (Season 1) – Comedy series picked up from Complex Networks.

– Comedy series picked up from Complex Networks. The Great British Baking Show (Season 11 / Collection 8) – The brand new season of the excellent baking competition series from Britain.

– The brand new season of the excellent baking competition series from Britain. The School Nurse Files / Bogeongyosa Aneunyeong (Season 1) – South Korean drama series about a school nurse.

If you’re not particularly enthused by today’s offerings, don’t worry, as there are so many other incredible new additions that you’ll want to make sure you haven’t overlooked. Most notable is this month’s original content, such as psychological thriller The Devil All the Time, unusual horror I’m Thinking of Ending Things and the first season of the unnerving drama series Ratched, among others.

Or perhaps you’re looking for classics like the musical Grease, goofball comedy Coneheads, or emotional Civil War drama Glory for a dose of nostalgia. If so, don’t forget that September has seen the addition of the old school show Sister, Sister as well, so if you’re hoping to add even more throwbacks to your life, you can rest assured that you’ll find some on the streaming platform.

Of course, if you’re still not seeing anything you like, you can always head through here to check out some of the other stuff Netflix has to offer in September. As mentioned above, it’s been a very exciting month so far for new additions, even if today’s haul is a bit underwhelming.