Netflix Added Over 45 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

As we head into the first full week of January, let’s take a lookback at everything that went up on Netflix over the past seven days. Across the last few days of December and the first few of 2021, a total of 50 new titles debuted on the streaming giant. That number includes a load of original content, including a couple of much-anticipated new TV series. In case you missed some real gems, here’s the full list of everything that was new on Netflix this past week – or scroll down for a rundown of the highlights.

December 28

A Love So Beautiful: Season 1 (New episodes weekly) *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cops and Robbers *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rango (2011)

December 30

Best Leftovers Ever! Season 1 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bobby Jasoos (2014)

Equinox: Season 1 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gameboys Level-Up Edition: Season 1

The Rope Curse 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Chapter 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 31

Alaska is a Drag (2017)

Best of Stand-Up 2020 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tarung Sarung (2020)

Too Handsome to Handle/Terlalu Tampan (2019)

January 1

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait(1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cobra Kai: Season 3 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cool Hand Luke >(1967)

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

Headspace Guide to Meditation *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Monarca: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed(2006)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

The Minimalists: Less Is Now *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

What Happened to Mr. Cha? *NETFLIX FILM

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Released January 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) *NETFLIX FILM

Netflix Reveals First Look At Cobra Kai Season 3 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

December 28th brought underrated Johnny Depp animated movie Rango, with the 30th delivering the second chapter of Transformers: War for Cybertron. New Year’s Eve then gave us the fourth and final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which wrapped up the supernatural show in a shocking way. Other notable additions from the first half of the week include Korean drama A Love So Beautiful and Danish thriller series Equinox.

January 1st then delivered 35 new treats to kick off 2021 in style, offering up movies for all tastes. There’s Zac Efron comedy 17 Again, Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can starring Leonardo DiCaprio, two Martin Scorsese’s classics – Goodfellas and The Departed – Robert Downey Jr.’s Sherlock Holmes and both Sex and the City films. Not to mention iconic comedy The Naked Gun, horror Gothika and season 3 of Karate Kid spinoff Cobra Kai.

Did you catch all the best of the new additions on Netflix this week? If you did, here’s your guide to what’s coming to the streamer this week. And if you didn’t, what are you planning to catch up on over the next few days? Let us know in the comments.