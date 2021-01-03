Netflix Is Adding Over 15 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

This upcoming week is a packed one for new Netflix content. Yes, the first full week of January features a total of 17 movies and TV series being added to the streaming giant’s library, and the vast majority of them are originals. Amongst the incoming haul, there are a few hotly anticipated titles as well as a bunch of underrated ones you might not’ve known were on the way.

See below for the full list of everything that’s hitting Netflix from Monday, January 4th to Sunday, January 10th:

January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 1 *Netflix Family

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words *Netflix Original

LA’s Finest: Season 1

Nailed It! Mexico: Season 3 *Netflix Original

January 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band That Rocked Argentina *Netflix Film

Surviving Death *Netflix Documentary

Tony Parker: The Final Shot *Netflix Documentary

January 7

Pieces of a Woman *Netflix Film

January 8

Charming *Netflix Film

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 *Netflix Anime

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 *Netflix Original

Lupin *Netflix Film

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival *Netflix Family

Pretend It’s a City *Netflix Documentary

Stuck Apart *Netflix Film

January 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

There’s nothing new on Monday, but Tuesday delivers five fresh titles. Namely, children’s series Gabby’s Dollhouse, cooking show Nailed it! Mexico, the first season of Jessica Alba cop comedy LA’s Finest and David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. The highlight of the day’s additions, though, has to be History of Swear Words, the foul-mouthed docuseries hosted by Nicolas Cage.

Speaking of, Wednesday sees three docu-debuts – Argentinian music documentary Ratones Paranoicos, Surviving Death, which follows people who’ve endured near-death experiences, and basketball film Tony Parker: The Final Shot. Thursday only has one title going up, but it might be the most notable of the whole week – acclaimed indie drama Pieces of a Woman, featuring Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby.

Meanwhile, Friday is stacked high with new additions and they’re all originals, including fairy tale animation Charming starring Avril Lavigne and Demi Lovato, Turkish comedy Stuck Apart, French series Lupin and the second season of anime The Idhun Chronicles. Last but not least, after a break on Saturday, Sunday the 10th brings crime drama Spring Breakers, featuring James Franco, Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens.

