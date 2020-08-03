Netflix Added Over 50 New Movies This Past Week

With the summer starting to wind down, Netflix appear to be taking their foot off the gas a little bit when it comes to releasing high-profile original movies. Over the last few months, the streaming service has debuted a string of in-house projects that have either been subjected to widespread critical acclaim or racked up huge viewing numbers, and frequently both.

Netflix can sometimes be fairly secretive about their viewership data unless they’re shouting their success from the rooftops, and having recently revealed their Top 10 most-watched original movies ever, you can understand why they went public. If you include the reported 72 million streams for Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard that would see it claim sixth spot in the rankings, then four of the Top 10 were released between March and July of this year alone.

However, despite having a huge number of high-profile originals scheduled for the rest of the year, the only major release set for August is Jamie Foxx’s superhero story Project Power, meaning that subscribers looking for something to occupy their time with will have to make do with pre-existing content for the time being.

Luckily, Netflix have also got that front covered pretty well with over 50 movies spanning virtually every genre landing this past week, and you can check out the full list below:

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

Almost Love

An Education

Banana Split

Being John Malkovich

Clash of the Titans

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Double World

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

It’s Her Day

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Killing Hasselhoff

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

Mad Max

Mr. Deeds

National Security

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Pick of the Litter

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Prison Song

Raat Akeli Hai

Redemption

Remember Me

Retablo

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt

Seabiscuit

Seriously Single

Shine Your Eyes

Sugar High (2020)

Super Monsters: The New Class

The Addams Family

The Brothers

The Hater

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Ottoman Lieutenant

The Speed Cubers

The Story of Us

The Ugly Truth

Tread

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

What Keeps You Alive

Zookeeper

Admittedly, the vast majority of them don’t stand much chance of troubling the Top 10, but there’s still a solid mix of acclaimed dramas like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Being John Malkovich, along with blockbusters like the Jurassic Park trilogy to keep subscribers occupied until Netflix start ramping up their original output once again as we get closer to the end of the year.