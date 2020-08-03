Netflix Added Over 50 New Movies This Past Week
With the summer starting to wind down, Netflix appear to be taking their foot off the gas a little bit when it comes to releasing high-profile original movies. Over the last few months, the streaming service has debuted a string of in-house projects that have either been subjected to widespread critical acclaim or racked up huge viewing numbers, and frequently both.
Netflix can sometimes be fairly secretive about their viewership data unless they’re shouting their success from the rooftops, and having recently revealed their Top 10 most-watched original movies ever, you can understand why they went public. If you include the reported 72 million streams for Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard that would see it claim sixth spot in the rankings, then four of the Top 10 were released between March and July of this year alone.
However, despite having a huge number of high-profile originals scheduled for the rest of the year, the only major release set for August is Jamie Foxx’s superhero story Project Power, meaning that subscribers looking for something to occupy their time with will have to make do with pre-existing content for the time being.
Luckily, Netflix have also got that front covered pretty well with over 50 movies spanning virtually every genre landing this past week, and you can check out the full list below:
- A Knight’s Tale
- Acts of Violence
- Almost Love
- An Education
- Banana Split
- Being John Malkovich
- Clash of the Titans
- Death at a Funeral
- Dennis the Menace
- Double World
- Elizabeth Harvest
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Hardcore Henry
- It’s Her Day
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Killing Hasselhoff
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone
- Mad Max
- Mr. Deeds
- National Security
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Pick of the Litter
- Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
- Prison Song
- Raat Akeli Hai
- Redemption
- Remember Me
- Retablo
- Rogue Warfare: The Hunt
- Seabiscuit
- Seriously Single
- Shine Your Eyes
- Sugar High (2020)
- Super Monsters: The New Class
- The Addams Family
- The Brothers
- The Hater
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The NeverEnding Story
- The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
- The Ottoman Lieutenant
- The Speed Cubers
- The Story of Us
- The Ugly Truth
- Tread
- Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya
- What Keeps You Alive
- Zookeeper
Admittedly, the vast majority of them don’t stand much chance of troubling the Top 10, but there’s still a solid mix of acclaimed dramas like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Being John Malkovich, along with blockbusters like the Jurassic Park trilogy to keep subscribers occupied until Netflix start ramping up their original output once again as we get closer to the end of the year.
Source: What's On Netflix
Comments