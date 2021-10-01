Netflix Added 51 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Today is the first of the month, which of course means that the Netflix library has been re-upped, with a cavalcade of brand new film and television titles being added for your perusal. It’s also Friday, when the platform tends to debut its newest in-house releases, so we’ve got a bumper lineup of new and old content alike.

In terms of originals, we can expect Jake Gyllenhaal’s intense thriller The Guilty to perform well, when star-powered projects with high concepts are always guaranteed to reach the upper echelons of the most-watched list, but the Margot Robbie-produced series Maid could also turn out to be a dark horse.

Regardless of your genre preferences, rest assured that there’s something been added to Netflix today that appeals to your personal taste, as you can see from the list below.

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Diana: The Musical *NETFLIX FILM

Forever Rich *NETFLIX FILM

The Guilty *NETFLIX FILM

Maid *NETFLIX SERIES

Paik’s Spirit *NETFLIX SERIES

Scaredy Cats *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light *NETFLIX ANIME

Swallow *NETFLIX FILM

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Craft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

Such is the breadth of today’s debutants that if you suddenly find yourself craving cheesy Kevin Costner blockbusters from the 1990s, there’s two to choose from thanks to Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and Waterworld. There are Academy Award winners, box office bombs, critically panned disasters, entertaining actioners, laugh a minute comedies and much, much more to occupy your time over the coming weeks, once again reinforcing Netflix as the streaming service to beat.