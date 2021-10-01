Netflix Added 51 New Movies/TV Shows Today
Today is the first of the month, which of course means that the Netflix library has been re-upped, with a cavalcade of brand new film and television titles being added for your perusal. It’s also Friday, when the platform tends to debut its newest in-house releases, so we’ve got a bumper lineup of new and old content alike.
In terms of originals, we can expect Jake Gyllenhaal’s intense thriller The Guilty to perform well, when star-powered projects with high concepts are always guaranteed to reach the upper echelons of the most-watched list, but the Margot Robbie-produced series Maid could also turn out to be a dark horse.
Regardless of your genre preferences, rest assured that there’s something been added to Netflix today that appeals to your personal taste, as you can see from the list below.
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Diana: The Musical *NETFLIX FILM
- Forever Rich *NETFLIX FILM
- The Guilty *NETFLIX FILM
- Maid *NETFLIX SERIES
- Paik’s Spirit *NETFLIX SERIES
- Scaredy Cats *NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light *NETFLIX ANIME
- Swallow *NETFLIX FILM
- A Knight’s Tale
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
- As Good as It Gets
- Awakenings
- B.A.P.S.
- Bad Teacher
- The Cave
- Desperado
- The Devil Inside
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Double Team
- The DUFF
- Eagle Eye
- Endless Love
- Ghost
- Gladiator
- Hairspray (2007)
- The Holiday
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- Lara Craft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Léon: The Professional
- Malcolm X
- Observe and Report
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Project X
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumor Has It…
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
- Serendipity
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
- Step Brothers
- The Ugly Truth
- Till Death
- Titanic
- Tommy Boy
- Unthinkable
- Waterworld
- Zodiac
Such is the breadth of today’s debutants that if you suddenly find yourself craving cheesy Kevin Costner blockbusters from the 1990s, there’s two to choose from thanks to Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and Waterworld. There are Academy Award winners, box office bombs, critically panned disasters, entertaining actioners, laugh a minute comedies and much, much more to occupy your time over the coming weeks, once again reinforcing Netflix as the streaming service to beat.