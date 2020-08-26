Netflix Added 4 New Movies And 2 New TV Shows Today

Netflix has added a decent haul of new content today. Wednesday, August 26th has brought four new movies and two new TV series to the streaming service. These include an acclaimed independent film, an inspiring documentary, two Netflix original series and a making-of feature on one of the site’s most popular shows.

For starters, today sees Making The Witcher go up on Netflix, a half-hour documentary that goes behind the scenes of the recent first season of the hit fantasy drama starring Henry Cavill. Season 2, if you’re wondering, is due sometime in 2021, though it’s been delayed – as has everything – by the pandemic.

The other two Netflix Originals that went live today are Colombian crime drama Her Mother’s Killer and reality show Million Dollar Beach House.

Here’s the full list:

Movies

Lingua Franca (2019)

Making The Witcher (2020) Netflix Original

Morning Glory (2010)

Rising Phoenix (2020)

TV Series

Her Mother’s Killer (Season 1) Netflix Original

Million Dollar Beach House (Season 1) Netflix Original

Available from today is also Lingua Franca, as written, produced, directed by and starring Isabel Sandovar, which follows an undocumented Filipino transwoman who pursues a marriage to obtain a green card. Also not to be missed is Rising Phoenix, a documentary highlighting the athletes competing in the Paralympic Games.

Last but not least, meanwhile, is 2010’s Morning Glory, a romcom starring Rachel McAdams as an ambitious producer who’s charged with saving a failing morning news show, which proves difficult when she realizes she has to deal with its warring hosts, played by Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton. This is the first time the movie has been on Netflix, though it’s not exactly the highlight of any of the cast’s careers, sitting at just 55% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tell us, though, will you be checking any of these titles out? As always, let us know down below.