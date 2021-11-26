Netflix added 6 new movies and TV shows today

In a deviation from the norm, Netflix dropped its heaviest original hitters on Wednesday this week instead of Friday, which was all to do with the impending Thanksgiving holiday, and it’s worked a treat.

Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised became the first movie to knock Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot’s Red Notice from the top of the most-watched list, while Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes’ miniseries True Story has overcome lukewarm reviews to take its place at the summit of the episodic rankings.

Today brings a further six debutants, and while an in-house Christmas film is sure to fare well for the next month, it’s hard to see any of the others breaking out of the pack. Regardless, you can check out the list below.

A Castle For Christmas *NETFLIX FILM

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Green Snake *NETFLIX FILM

Light the Night *NETFLIX SERIES

School of Chocolate *NETFLIX SERIES

Spoiled Brats *NETFLIX FILM

A Castle for Christmas finds Brooke Shields headlining a festive fantasy caper, while Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier is the latest in a long line of true crime documentaries focusing on an unsolved case, so it’s guaranteed to find an audience among the diehards.

Action-packed Chinese animated series Green Snake will be hoping to capture the animated crowd, Taiwanese mystery thriller Light the Night continues the influx of intriguing foreign-language content, School of Chocolate should scratch any reality show itch you may have, with French comedy Spoiled Brats rounding out the newcomers. It’s not the best lineup we’ve ever seen, but there’s enough to keep folks occupied.