Netflix Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Another Friday brings a fresh batch of additions to the Netflix content library, and all of today’s debutants are in-house originals. While there’s one in particular that’s destined to dominate the most-watched list over the course of the weekend, don’t discount at least one of the other debutants gaining sleeper hit status.

The biggest of the bunch is unquestionably Season 3 of Sex Education, the raucous teen comedy that’s quietly gained a reputation as one of the streamer’s most unsung episodic efforts. The first two runs generated over 40 million streams apiece, and we can expect that number to soar even higher now that Otis and the rest of the Moordale Academy students are back on our screens for the first time since January 2020, but you can check out the full half dozen film and television arrivals below.

Sex Education Season 3 Images Tease The Return Of Netflix's Smash Hit Show 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Released September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya *NETFLIX FILM

Chicago Party Aunt *NETFLIX SERIES

Sex Education: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES

Squid Game *NETFLIX SERIES

The Father Who Moves Mountains *NETFLIX FILM

The Stronghold *NETFLIX FILM

Romanian dramatic thriller The Father Who Moves Mountains could be Netflix’s next foreign-language breakout hit, following a former intelligence officer to risks everything to rescue his son after he goes missing during a hike. French actioner The Stronghold will be looking to replicate the success of Sentinelle, which topped the viewership charts earlier this year, while Chicago Party Aunt scratches the itch for adult animation.

Sex Education is the only surefire smash on today’s list of incomers, but the most-watched list is unpredictable at the best of times, so don’t rule out any of the other five from making a splash by any means.