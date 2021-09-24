Netflix Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Friday can always be relied on for bringing new and exclusive content to Netflix, and all seven of today’s fresh arrivals are in-house originals. That being said, one of them in particular stands head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to guaranteeing itself a place at the very summit of the most-watched list by this time tomorrow.

We are of course talking about Midnight Mass, the latest series from The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan, making the most of his exclusive deal with the streamer. The plot unfolds on a remote isolated island community, who find their lives upended by the arrival of a charismatic and mysterious priest, which coincides with all sorts of mysterious and unexplainable events troubling the locals.

It promises to be as atmospheric and creepy as we’ve come to expect from Flanagan throughout his acclaimed career as one of cinema’s most prominent purveyors of nail-biting tension and existential horror, but you can check out the full list of incoming titles below.

Blood & Water: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Ganglands (Braqueurs) *NETFLIX SERIES

Jailbirds New Orleans *NETFLIX SERIES

Midnight Mass *NETFLIX SERIES

My Little Pony: A New Generation *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Starling *NETFLIX FILM

Vendetta: Truth, Lies, and the Mafia *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

South African teen thriller Blood & Water returns for a second season, and could turn out to be a sleeper hit after the first run gained strong reviews from critics and a warm response from audiences. Vendetta: Truth, Lies, and the Mafia is a docuseries revolving around crime so it’ll no doubt fare well, but there’s not much chance of anything else other than Midnight Mass dominating both the viewership charts and the conversation this weekend.