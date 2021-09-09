Watch: Eerie New Trailer For Netflix’s Midnight Mass

We all feel better when we’ve got something to believe in. It’s human nature to want to hope that something larger than ourselves is out there working for things to come together for our good. It’s why we make wishes on shooting stars, or wishbones; it’s why we look for the light in the darkness and get up in the morning to try again. We hope it will all lead us to where we’re meant to be.

The people of Crockett Island are hoping for that same type of overreaching goodness in the upcoming Netflix series, Midnight Mass. The trailer for the series dropped today and it is eerie. The synopsis for the film is as follows.

The arrival of a charismatic young priest brings glorious miracles, ominous mysteries, and renewed religious fervor to a dying town desperate to believe.

Directed by Mike Flanagan, fans know right away that it’ll be a gripping watch. Behind titles like Before I Wake and both The Haunting of Hill House & Bly Manor, Flanagan knows scary.

The trailer shows the charismatic priest easily stealing the hearts of those in the town, but things get strange pretty quickly. Crockett Island is in need of miracles, but it looks as if for all of the good that has followed the priest into town, mysterious events happen quickly after.

While the townspeople seem to fall for Father Paul quickly, native Riley Flynn, who returned around the same time as Paul, isn’t as quick to fall at his feet.

Will Paul’s hesitancy be the thing that saves the town? Or will he be responsible for the island losing the miracles it so desperately needed? Midnight Mass premieres on Netflix on September 24th.