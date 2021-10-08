Netflix Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

If you’ve been anywhere near the internet over the last few weeks, then you’ll know that nobody really seems to care about anything that’s on Netflix at the moment other than Squid Game, which has captured the imagination of subscribers everywhere. Today is Friday, though, which means the content library is being bolstered by a handful of new titles, even if none of them possess the obvious potential to break out from the pack.

A Tale Dark & Grimm adapts Hansel and Gretel for younger audiences in what looks to be an inoffensive animated effort, while popular French dramatic comedy Family Business is back with a third run of episodes. Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will be looking to tide over fans of the beloved video game franchise until we hear more about Netflix’s live-action show based on the property, but you can peruse all of today’s incomers below and see if any take your fancy.

A Tale Dark & Grimm *NETFLIX FAMILY

Family Business: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES

Grudge / Kin *NETFLIX FILM

​​LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister *NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle *NETFLIX FAMILY

Pretty Smart *NETFLIX SERIES

In-house sitcoms don’t tend to fare all that well on Netflix, but we’ll be interested to see if Pretty Smart succeeds where big stars Jamie Foxx and Kevin James failed in their respective efforts by lasting for more than a single season. Italian drama My Brother, My Sister and Turkey’s Grudge / Kin bolster the international contingent, but it’d be a surprise to see any of today’s debutants troubling the Top 10.