Netflix Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Friday is when Netflix typically unveils its high-profile original content for the masses, and today is no different. Seven of the latest new arrivals are in-house exclusives that you won’t find anywhere else, but let’s face it; only one is destined to find a major audience and make a splash among subscribers.

We’d be shocked beyond belief if Army of Thieves hasn’t claimed the top spot on the most-watched list by this time tomorrow, given that it’s the first of what could be many spinoffs hailing from Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Matthias Schweighöfer headlines the movie as fan favorite Dieter, while he also directs from a script cooked up by Snyder and Army co-writer Shay Hatten.

That isn’t to say the other six debutants aren’t without merit, though, and you can check out the full list of incoming titles below.

Army of Thieves *NETFLIX FILM

Colin in Black & White *NETFLIX SERIES

Dear Mother *NETFLIX FILM

Mythomaniac: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Roaring Twenties *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)

The Time It Takes *NETFLIX SERIES

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

New Army Of Thieves Posters Reveal Dieter's Safecrackers 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Colin in Black & White dramatizes the life and upbringing of NFL exile Colin Kaepernick, with acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay co-creating the project and directing the full run of episodes. Absurdist French dramedy Dear Mother could become Netflix‘s latest breakout foreign-language hit given the unpredictability of viewership habits, but at this stage it’s hard to see anything other than Army of Thieves breaking out from the pack