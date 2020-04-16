Netflix Just Added 8 New Movies And 3 New Shows To Help You Quarantine

You shouldn’t be out and about right now, so it’s a great time to stay inside and binge shows and movies on your favorite streaming services. Netflix has been keeping content flowing this month, releasing 16 new movies and 5 new shows yesterday. Today, they’ve dropped 8 more films and 3 more series on their platform, and a few of them are real winners worth checking out.

Here’s the full list of content released today on Netflix:

Films:

Alelí (2019)

Catfish (2010)

Despicable Me (2010)

Hail, Caesar! (2016)

Jem and the Holograms (2015)

Maurício Meirelles: Generating Chaos (2019)

Puerto Ricans in Paris (2015)

Stunt School (Asli Gibidir) (2019)

TV Series:

Fary: Hexagone (Season 2)

Fauda (Season 3)

Waco (Limited Series)

Among the most exciting entries added today is the animated children’s film, Despicable Me. With a star-studded cast including Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, and Russell Brand, this one is great for the whole family, or it can serve as an excellent way to keep the little tykes busy while you take a much-needed break.

If you’re looking for something a bit more eerie and bizarre, check out the 2010 documentary Catfish. It tells the tale of a man who falls for a woman only to find out that she’s not quite what she made herself out to be. It’s a great look into the early world of online dating back when it was even harder to verify identities than it is now.

It’s worth noting that April is only halfway over, so there are still more content drops to come. You can head over here to see the full list of content coming to Netflix and other major streaming platforms this month.

Stay safe and keep it tuned here for even more updates on what’s coming soon for you to binge.