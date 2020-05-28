Netflix Added 8 New Movies And 4 New Shows Today

Netflix has been doing a fantastic job of keeping May filled to the brim with some really excellent content. The streaming service is now home to such massive hits as the full Back to the Future trilogy, Adam Sandler’s surprisingly serious Uncut Gems, and season 2 of the hit show, Dead to Me. With so much to watch already, it often feels like overkill when Netflix drops even more great stuff to check out, but who are we to complain about having more of a good thing?

This week has already seen some solid content, but Netflix is adding 8 new movies and 4 new shows to sweeten the deal today. And although no one would look at you funny if you don’t recognize anything on the list, rest assured that there are a few things to keep an eye on.

Irish comedy series Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope is a binge-worthy show about two women who share a home in Dublin. Their inconsistent and sometimes toxic relationship forms the backbone of the series, and its dark comedy/drama mixture should appeal to fans of other similar shows like Insecure or Girls.

Elstree 1976, meanwhile, is the 2015 documentary about the creation of Star Wars. Though it received mixed reviews for being an incomplete and unfocused look behind the curtains, it’s nevertheless worth a watch for hardcore fans of the franchise or those looking to learn a little more about some of the lesser-known actors and characters from the films.

For more, here’s the full list of everything that Netflix released today:

Movies:

1 Mile to You

Bobby Sands: 66 Days

Bottom of the World

Elstree 1976

Grandmother’s Farm

Grandmother’s Farm Part 2

Intuition (La Corazonada)

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale

TV Series:

Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope (Season 1-2)

Dorohedoro (Season 1)

Republic of Doyle (Seasons 1-6)

The Irish Mob (Season 1)

May isn’t quite over for Netflix, either, as tomorrow will see the launch of the new Greg Daniels and Steve Carell team-up, Space Force. If you’re a fan of The Office, you’ll want to give that one a look. Beyond that, you can click here see everything that’s released and will be releasing during May, or you can head over here to check out what to expect throughout June, as all signs point to it being another solid month for the service.