Netflix Added 7 New Movies And Shows Just In Time For The Weekend

Getting ready for the weekend? Looking forward to some quality streaming? Tired of rhetorical questions? I know it’s a yes to all three.

Here for you today are the movies and TV shows that Netflix have added to their roster for July 10th. I’ve already got my eye on one or two, and you can see the full list down below:

The Claudia Kishi Club *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Down to Earth with Zac Efron *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space *NETFLIX FAMILY

Hello Ninja: Season 3 *NETFLIX FAMILY

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Old Guard *NETFLIX FILM

The Twelve *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Let’s get straight to the most important title here, and perhaps the most important title I’ve ever covered on this site: Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Zac Efron, star of High School Musical, High School Musical 2, High Scho – alright message received, has got a new show, but what’s it about?

Well, according to Netflix, “he journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a travel show that explores healthy, sustainable ways to live.” Furthermore, according to the Radio Times, it’ll follow him on his travels to France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru and Sardinia.

What I love about the synopsis, and about Down to Earth‘s trailer, is that Efron is clearly jetting to and from all of these places even though this is a show that claims to promote “sustainable ways to live.” Hollywood’s cognitive dissonance never fails to amaze, amuse, mortify, take your pick. I’m also unalterably conditioned to despise any person, company or glorified house plant branding themselves as a “wellness expert,” but that might just be all the negative energy I’m currently repressing.

In any case, let’s redirect all our attention to the new Netflix content that might actually be worth our time instead, like Charlize Theron’s superhero flick The Old Guard, which is earning some solid reviews.

As always, drop a comment below if you’re thinking of checking any of these new titles out. There are at least a couple that are definitely worth your time.