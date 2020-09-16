Netflix Added 4 New Movies And 6 New TV Shows Today

It’s been quite the month for Netflix so far, with plenty of new films and shows for subscribers to delve into during a time when socialization is widely off limits. Thankfully, there’s a bit of something for fans of every genre, too, such as the addition of Hilary Swank’s sci-fi drama Away, spooky mind-bender I’m Thinking of Ending Things and the family-friendly How to Train Your Dragon 2. But of course, that’s just scratching the surface of September’s offerings.

Luckily for subscribers, today marks another large content drop to add even more things to binge, and though not all of it is going to appeal to a broad audience, there’s at least one major new movie that’s guaranteed to make a splash.

The Devil All the Time is a psychological thriller starring Tom Holland as a young man forced to fight off evil forces that seem destined to disrupt and harm his family circle. Among those forces is an unhinged preacher (Robert Pattinson), a crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) and a disturbing couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), with additional supporting roles from actors such as Bill Skarsgård and Haley Bennett. In other words, this star-studded flick is sporting a lot of talent and an unnerving tone that all but guarantees an experience that will stick with you well after the credits roll.

For everything that hit Netflix today, see below:

4 New Movies

Bastille Day (2016)

Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed (2018)

The Devil All The Time (2020) Netflix Original

The Paramedic (2020) Netflix Original

6 New TV Series

Baby (Season 3) Netflix Original

Challenger (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Criminal: UK (Season 2) Netflix Original

MeatEater (Season 9 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Signs (Znaki) (Season 2) Netflix Original

Sing On! (Season 1) Netflix Original

If The Devil All the Time and the rest of today’s offerings don’t resonate with you, you can always head through here for a look at some of the other things releasing on Netflix throughout September. There’s a lot of good stuff still to come, including several big originals which will no doubt have people buzzing online.