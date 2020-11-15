Netflix Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s pretty easy to find something good to watch on Netflix this month, as the platform has been doing an excellent job of releasing a heap of movies and shows. As a matter of fact, if you’re subscribed, you may have already stumbled upon some of November’s best new additions, such as the Keanu Reeves thriller Knock Knock, Jim Carrey’s hilarious Yes Man, or the unnerving classic A Clockwork Orange. And the influx of awesome stuff isn’t over, either, as today is offering quite a few fresh pickings.

Season 4 of the popular series The Crown lands on the service today. The show follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding day way back in 1947 to present day events, with season 4 covering 1977 through 1990 and featuring the likes of Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, V for Vendetta – based on the limited comic series from 1988 –is rejoining Netflix’s library after a brief absence. This 2005 action thriller tells the story of a young woman named Evey (Natalie Portman) who joins a masked vigilante named V (Hugo Weaving) to take on London’s oppressive government in the aftermath of a world war. It’s an interesting film with one hell of a cult following, so if you’ve never had a chance to check it out, now is your chance.

Here’s everything else Netflix has added to its collection today:

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model (Seasons 19-20)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: (Season 4)

Hometown Holiday

Survivor (Seasons 20 & 28)

V for Vendetta

Of course, if you don't see anything you like from today's additions, you can always head over here to see some of the other stuff Netflix has to offer throughout the remainder of November.