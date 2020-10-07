Netflix Announces First Wave Of New Movies/Shows For November

For the rest of this month, the focus for both the multitude of streaming services on offer and their subscribers will be on content designed to scare you out of your seat as the buildup to Halloween continues. However, almost as soon as the clock strikes midnight on the spookiest day of the year, the focus will immediately shift to Christmas.

Each year a countless barrage of festive movies and TV shows are released, but very few of them manage to penetrate the public consciousness and elevate themselves into the pantheon of all-time greats like It’s a Wonderful Life, Home Alone, Scrooged, The Muppets Christmas Carol, White Christmas, A Christmas Story and depending on your personal opinion, Die Hard.

As the world’s leading platform, Netflix are obviously going to go heavy on the festive angle once again, but November also brings the release of several major titles from a variety of different genres, not to mention a beloved show that’s the equivalent of televised comfort food, as you can see below, with the following list courtesy of the folks over at What’s On Netflix.

November Dates TBD Alien Xmas (2020) – Christmas feature film about aliens attempting to steal Earth’s gravity.

– Christmas feature film about aliens attempting to steal Earth’s gravity. A Queen Is Born (Season 1) – Portuguese reality series featuring two drag queens that’s essentially Drag Race – rumored for November 11th.

– Portuguese reality series featuring two drag queens that’s essentially Drag Race – rumored for November 11th. Hillbilly Elegy (2020) – Ron Howard feature film adapting the J.D. Vance book about a young student returning to his hometown.

– Ron Howard feature film adapting the J.D. Vance book about a young student returning to his hometown. MANK (2020) – The David Fincher upcoming epic stylized in black & white retelling the screenwriter behind Citizen Kane. Featuring Lily Collins, Gary Oldman, and Amanda Seyfried.

– The David Fincher upcoming epic stylized in black & white retelling the screenwriter behind Citizen Kane. Featuring Lily Collins, Gary Oldman, and Amanda Seyfried. The Mess You Leave Behind (Season 1) – Spanish TV mystery series from Carlos Montero – rumored for November 12th. Weekly Episodes Coming to Netflix in November 2020 The Great British Baking Show (Collection 8) – New episodes every Friday. What’s Coming to Netflix on November 1st Can You Hear Me? (Season 2) – French Canadian drama series about three girls from low-income families navigating the complexities of life.

– French Canadian drama series about three girls from low-income families navigating the complexities of life. Christmas Break-In (2018) – Holiday family special about a young girl stuck at school just before the holidays.

– Holiday family special about a young girl stuck at school just before the holidays. Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018) – Animated holiday feature film where Blitzen announces his retirement.

– Animated holiday feature film where Blitzen announces his retirement. Jumping the Broom (2011) – Comedy from Salim Akil about two families coming together for a wedding.

– Comedy from Salim Akil about two families coming together for a wedding. Voice (Season 2) – K-drama about a detective who had his life fall apart after his wife was murdered. What’s Coming to Netflix on November 2nd Prospect (2018) – Sci-fi thriller starring Pedro Pascal about a father and daughter pairing heading to a mysterious moon to gather valuable resources. What’s Coming to Netflix on November 3rd Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) – Dreamworks animated series for preschoolers. What’s Coming to Netflix on November 5th Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Season 1) – Spanish true-crime series.

– Spanish true-crime series. Paranormal (Season 1) – Netflix’s third Arabic full Netflix Original set in the 1960s where a doctor begins believing paranormal events are occurring around him. What’s Coming to Netflix on November 8th Undercover (Season 2) – Dutch thriller series where undercover agents infiltrate drug operations. What’s Coming to Netflix on November 13th Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) – A musical adventure holiday special featuring original songs from John Legend. What’s Coming to Netflix on November 15th The Crown (Season 4) – The latest and final season for Olivia Colman in the role of Queen Elizabeth who will hand over the reins. The new epic seasons will introduce us to Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher. What’s Coming to Netflix on November 19th The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020) – The sequel to The Princess Switch featuring Vanessa Hudgens playing the role of a down-to-earth baker and a prince’s wife. What’s Coming to Netflix on November 22nd Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020) – Dolly Parton features in this small-town Christmas themed movie about a small town facing tough times around the holiday season. What’s Coming to Netflix on November 25th The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020) – Kurt Russell boots up as Santa Clause again with Christmas once again under threat from a new source.

The Crown Season 4 Photos Tease More Royal Drama 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, lots to get excited for, then. For one, Ron Howard’s star-studded drama Hillbilly Elegy will debut next month along with David Fincher’s hotly-anticipated Mank, both of which could find themselves firmly in the awards season race. Meanwhile, The Crown will also return for season 4 and introduce Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher into the mix, as the prestige drama looks to reinforce its reputation as one of the best shows of the modern era.

Then there’s the usual array of Christmas content, but based on how the internet seems to love it so much, the real dark horse coming to Netflix next month is probably the latest edition of The Great British Baking Show, which looks set to offer the ideal opportunity for binge watching.